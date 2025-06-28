Who Paid the Goons to Disrupt Gen Z Protests?

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the arrest of three individuals suspected of orchestrating and mobilizing “goons” during the violent June 25 protests that saw widespread destruction of property, looting, and injuries across the nation. The arrests, made on Friday, June 27, followed an intelligence-led operation that intercepted the suspects attempting to flee to the coastal region.

The DCI identified the arrested individuals as John Mulingwa Nzau alias Garang, Mark Amiani alias Generali, and Francis Mutunge Mwangi alias Chebukati. These individuals are alleged to have incited and coordinated the attacks through social media and other channels, playing key roles in mobilizing groups that engaged in theft, violence, and property destruction. Investigations revealed their activities were “deliberate and well-coordinated to provoke unrest under the guise of exercising the right to assembly and picketing”.

The June 25 protests, initially intended as peaceful demonstrations, escalated into chaos, with reports of masked individuals on motorcycles allegedly hired goons attacking and robbing civilians. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) condemned the violence, noting that businesses were looted and vandalized. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) also reported widespread destruction of public and private property due to the infiltration of demonstrations by goons.

The arrests come amidst ongoing accusations and counter-accusations regarding the funding and involvement of “goons” in the protests. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua vehemently denied accusations of funding “goons” and instead accused pro-government politicians of hiring them to infiltrate the peaceful Gen Z protests. Conversely, pro-government lawmakers, including Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, demanded Gachagua’s arrest, alleging he hired goons from central Kenya to destroy properties.

The DCI’s actions reveals a commitment to bringing those responsible for the violence to justice. Mariam Njeri Ali, a 22-year-old woman, was also among 25 suspects arrested in connection with the protests, accused of arson related to the burning of the Kikuyu Law Court.

Her neighbors have strongly defended her, claiming she was at work during the incident. The DCI has released facial images of 38 other individuals suspected of engaging in lawlessness during the anti-Finance Bill protests and is seeking public assistance in their apprehension.

The three suspects arrested on June 27 are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.