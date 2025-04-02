KDRTV News Fort Myers Florida-President William Ruto has embarked on a conspicuous and relentless tour of the country, showering various regions—particularly the politically significant Mount Kenya region—with financial handouts.

This calculated spree, masquerading as benevolent leadership, demands an urgent interrogation: whose money is Ruto dishing out? The answer is painfully obvious—it is not his money. It is taxpayers’ money, siphoned from the national coffers, repackaged as political largesse, and dispensed under the guise of presidential generosity.

Misappropriation of Public Funds Disguised as Benevolence

Every single shilling that Ruto flamboyantly hands out carelessly belongs to the Kenyan people. It is money either borrowed or laboriously collected through taxes imposed on struggling businesses, overburdened households, and an already economically suffocated citizenry. These funds were not meant to be allocated based on presidential whims or political expediency but through rigorous economic planning that prioritizes sustainable development for all Kenyans.

Yet, instead of structured and transparent public spending, we are witnessing an alarming normalization of economic manipulation. Development funds—meant to uplift the entire nation—are being funneled into politically strategic regions, rewarding loyalty while punishing perceived opposition strongholds. This selective disbursement of national resources is not only unethical but a blatant abuse of power.

This Normalization of the Abnormality Must Be Stopped Immediately

What we are witnessing is not merely mismanagement; it is the normalization of an outright abnormality that must be rejected immediately. Ruto’s reckless use of public funds for political mileage is a dangerous precedent that threatens the integrity of governance and economic stability. This man is out of control. He is stealing from the people. Supporting him is encouraging corruption and political prostitution. It must be rejected outright.

A Nation Hoodwinked

It is both infuriating and disheartening that a significant portion of the population celebrates Ruto’s disbursement of their own money, as though it were a personal gift from the head of state. The orchestrated theatrics surrounding these handouts only serve to reinforce a dangerous culture of political patronage, where citizens are conditioned to feel grateful for receiving what rightfully belongs to them.

This misplaced jubilation is akin to a bank customer celebrating after being handed their own withdrawal by a cashier. Why should Kenyans rejoice at the redistribution of their own resources—especially when it is done arbitrarily, without accountability, and with ulterior political motives?

Political Bribery at its Most Brazen

Ruto, as the President, has the constitutional right to visit any corner of the country. However, what he does not have is the moral or legal right to use public funds as instruments of political bribery. His extravagant cash splashes during these visits are nothing short of vote-buying operations—thinly veiled attempts to consolidate political dominance under the pretext of development.

Leadership is not about selectively rewarding supporters while neglecting regions that do not toe the line. Genuine leadership is about designing and implementing long-term policies that benefit every Kenyan, regardless of their political alignment. What we are witnessing is not leadership but calculated political extortion—where loyalty is bought with temporary cash injections, while fundamental economic issues remain unaddressed.

The Illusion of Generosity: A Dangerous Precedent

Handouts do not build roads, educate children, or equip hospitals. They do not create sustainable jobs, nor do they alleviate the deep-seated economic inequalities ravaging the country. What Kenyans desperately need are well-thought-out development projects—investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and job creation that yield long-term economic stability. These cannot be substituted by periodic financial tokens designed for maximum political effect.

The government’s role is to ensure equitable distribution of resources through structured economic policies, not to arbitrarily determine which regions deserve development based on their political allegiance. The continued reliance on these populist cash giveaways is not only an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans but a dangerous precedent that undermines democratic governance and economic stability.

Political Prostitution of the Highest Order

Even more disgraceful is the spectacle of leaders—elected representatives who ought to safeguard public resources—grovelling at Ruto’s feet for financial favors. These politicians, fully aware that Ruto has been rejected by the people, shamelessly praise him, not out of genuine conviction, but to secure their share of the loot. This is political prostitution of the highest order, an abdication of duty in favor of selfish gain.

Niccolò Machiavelli, in The Prince, observed: “A prince is despised if he is considered changeable, frivolous, effeminate, cowardly, or irresolute.” What could be more cowardly than leaders who forsake the will of the people in exchange for handouts? Machiavelli also warned: “He who builds on the people, builds on mud.” Ruto’s reliance on financial coercion rather than genuine leadership only sets the stage for his eventual downfall.

The Urgent Call to Reject Political Patronage

Kenyans must wake up to the reality that these so-called presidential “favors” are nothing more than state-sanctioned corruption dressed in populist rhetoric. Accepting these handouts without question perpetuates a system where accountability is eroded, and national resources are weaponized for political gain.

It is time for citizens to demand fiscal transparency and structured development that is not subject to the whims of the ruling elite. The government is duty-bound to serve its people—not to act as a feudal overlord dispensing selective generosity. Ruto’s money is not his own—it is ours. And it must be used responsibly, equitably, and for the true development of the nation.

Kenyans must reject these orchestrated political gimmicks and insist on governance that prioritizes the collective welfare of all, not just the privileged few who align themselves with those in power. It is time to end the era of handouts and hold leaders accountable for the money they manage on behalf of the people.

Development is not a privilege—it is a right. The sooner Kenyans recognize this, the sooner they can reclaim their power from self-serving politicians who mistake public resources for personal political tools.