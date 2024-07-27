Why gen z’s fight is everyone’s fight

KDRTV News Diaspora- Many of those criticizing Gen Z protests are ignorant and lack foresight.

Gen Zs are fighting the looting and plunder of the economy. This massive and ruthless theft will only lead to a destination called Economic Collapse.

Gen Zs are urging us to change course while time is still on our side. When we talk about looting, some people think it doesn’t affect them directly. This is a terrible mistake.

The thinking that public money is nobody’s money is deeply flawed. You have deposited money in the bank. The government borrows the money and some people loot the money.

What will happen when the government can’t pay back this money because it wasn’t prudently utilised? You will lose your hard-earned savings wholly or partly.

Be informed that local banks have lent KSh 2.4 trillion to the government. This represents 43% of bank deposits as of 31st March 2024. Most of the rest of the money lent to the government by domestic investors has been provided by insurance firms and pension schemes.

The stakes are sky-high. Our young children are fighting to stop the scary eventuality of domestic debt restructuring. And you are busy fighting them because all your brain can process is survival for your political demigod.

Your mind can’t even process self-preservation which is a natural human instinct. The losses arising from the Gen Z protests are a hundred times less than what an economic collapse will cause.

There wouldn’t be enough toilets for people to cry in. It will be dark at noon. Any sane person would do anything in their power to prevent such an eventuality.

By Ephraim Njega -@ephraimnjegafan