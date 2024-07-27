Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

Why gen z’s fight is everyone’s fight

By

Published

Gen Z Protests

KDRTV News Diaspora- Many of those criticizing Gen Z protests are ignorant and lack foresight.

Gen Zs are fighting the looting and plunder of the economy. This massive and ruthless theft will only lead to a destination called Economic Collapse.

Gen Zs are urging us to change course while time is still on our side. When we talk about looting, some people think it doesn’t affect them directly. This is a terrible mistake.

The thinking that public money is nobody’s money is deeply flawed. You have deposited money in the bank. The government borrows the money and some people loot the money.

What will happen when the government can’t pay back this money because it wasn’t prudently utilised? You will lose your hard-earned savings wholly or partly.

Be informed that local banks have lent KSh 2.4 trillion to the government. This represents 43% of bank deposits as of 31st March 2024. Most of the rest of the money lent to the government by domestic investors has been provided by insurance firms and pension schemes.

The stakes are sky-high. Our young children are fighting to stop the scary eventuality of domestic debt restructuring. And you are busy fighting them because all your brain can process is survival for your political demigod.

Your mind can’t even process self-preservation which is a natural human instinct. The losses arising from the Gen Z protests are a hundred times less than what an economic collapse will cause.

There wouldn’t be enough toilets for people to cry in. It will be dark at noon. Any sane person would do anything in their power to prevent such an eventuality.

By Ephraim Njega -@ephraimnjegafan

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020