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Opinion

Why Homa Bay Cannot Blame Any President for its Problems

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Donald B Kipkorir wrote:

Dear Good People Of Homa Bay

Yesterday, your youth were paid to block young political leader Sifuna from peaceably entering Homa Bay town. In so blocking him, the world was exposed to your roads that resembled those of Yemen.

Immediately, you were led by your leaders to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta for your state of roads. Blaming President Uhuru is intellectual laziness.

Since independence in 1963, Homa Bay, unlike the rest of Luo Nyanza, has always been with the Government of the day. Whilst the rest of Luo was against President Jomo Kenyatta, Tom Mboya from Homa Bay was our first Economy Minister who came up with our development policy, still in use until today.

For the entirety of President Daniel Arap Moi’s rule, Homa Bay provided KANU with its powerful leaders. History therefore shows that Homa Bay stood out in Luo Nyanza as it always produced powerful Ministers in every regime. Now we have Mbadi as our Finance Minister!

2010 Constitution took away national development from the sole control of the President to Parliament. Budgetary allocation, financial appropriations & development projects are now the exclusive role of MPs.

If you have no development in your County, blame your MP. Your MP can only exonerate himself by showing the Hansard Report of his contribution during the BUDGET PROCESS.

Finally, since 2012, all counties have received billions for their own development. Since 2012, Homa Bay has received over Kshs. 140Billion. Can it be seen on the ground?

Homa Bay cannot blame any President for its problems. They should look in the mirror & ask themselves why it has always had powerful Ministers yet no development.

2027 gives Homa Bay another chance to elect leaders who serve the people & not themselves.

Maybe a start will be electing Raymond Omolo as your Governor. Raymond has proven himself. Give him a chance. He may turn Homa Bay from Yemen into Little Monaco or Montego Bay.

Don’t blame others. Fix your leadership. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1JbYG9nsaC/ .

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