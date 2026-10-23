Why Kenya’s First Nuclear Power Facility Belongs in Central Sakwa, and How We Plan to Get It Right

By Patricia Ndede

In recent months, the proposed nuclear power plant in Siaya has been met with contentious public forums, visible anxieties across Central Sakwa, and legitimate questions raised by fishermen, researchers, and local leaders.

Several key issues have been raised, and these demand unfiltered, honest answers that meet truth with truth.

Protecting Lake Victoria

The apprehension that a nuclear plant in Central Sakwa will turn Lake Victoria into a thermal dumping ground or contaminate its waters is understandable. Lake Victoria supports millions of livelihoods through fishing, agriculture, and municipal drinking water.

NuPEA is strictly bound by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety frameworks. Modern Gen III+ reactors do not discharge scalding, untreated water into natural ecosystems.

Thermal Controls:

The current nuclear technology incorporates closed-loop condenser systems. Water drawn from the lake is cycled through closed cooling circuits, where heat is exchanged through condensation . Any localized discharge back into the lake must meet stringent National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) thermal limits—ensuring water temperatures do not disrupt tilapia and Nile perch breeding grounds or induce algae blooms.

Radiological Safety:

Under normal operations, a nuclear plant emits zero liquid radioactive waste into surrounding open water bodies. Multiple physical barriers, advanced filtration, and real-time monitoring systems isolate the reactor from the aquatic ecosystem. Water quality data will be made continuously public, accessible to local community representatives and independent researchers.

Geological Safety & Site Selection: Addressing the SESA and Kilifi

A central point of criticism is that NuPEA is contradicting its own 2023 Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA). Opponents point out that the 2023 report flagged the East African Rift System and warned against siting nuclear infrastructure in Lake Victoria’s vicinity, leading to claims that Siaya was chosen merely as a political fallback after pushback in Kilifi.

The Truth on SESA and Site Ranking:

Site selection identified three regions of Indian ocean, Lake victoria region and Lake Turkana region. Nupea applied regional screening hence eliminating some sites based on exclusion criteria. The three candidates preferred sites are Kilifi, Siaya and Kwale which will further confirmatory studies during feasibility studies.

What will follow in phase two is detailed site characterization to confirm the suitability of the three sites already identified.

Nuclear reactors are engineered to withstand extreme seismic events. Around the world—from Japan to South Korea—reactors operate safely in regions with far higher seismic profiles than the western Kenya circuit because they are built directly onto verified bedrock using seismic isolation technology.

Siaya was not selected as a “dumping site”:

Western Kenya represents a critical energy node. Balancing Kenya’s national grid requires generating baseload power near high-demand regions, reducing the massive transmission losses currently suffered when evacuating and power across hundreds of kilometers.

Land Rights and Cultural Heritage: No One Will Be Left Behind:

Land in Central Sakwa carries profound ancestral, cultural, and economic value. The fear of forced evictions, undercompensation, and years of government inaction is a valid fear born of historical precedent in Kenya.

Our Commitment:

The Nuclear Power Programme will not repeat the mistakes of past infrastructure projects.

Minimal Footprint:

A nuclear power plant requires a compact footprint (typically less than 500 acres for the main facility and safety buffer zone).

Pre-Construction Settlement: Compensation for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) will be executed prior to any groundbreaking. Valuations will be conducted transparently at true market rates, in direct collaboration with the National Land Commission (NLC) and community-chosen legal representatives.

Beyond One-Off Cash Payouts: Land acquisition must not mean displacement into poverty. NuPEA is proposing a legally binding framework that guarantees displaced families alternative land, modern housing, and long-term equity in local development schemes.

Overhauling Public Participation:

The previous concerns expressed in Bondo and Lenya village is a message we have heard clearly: residents felt spoken at, not listened to.

How We Are Changing Course:

Dholuo-Language Education: Science must be accessible. NuPEA is rolling out dedicated educational campaigns translated into Dholuo, developed alongside independent academic institutions such as Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST). Technical terms around radiation, containment, and safety will continue to be explained clearly, without jargon.

Community-Led Oversight Committees: Public participation cannot be a single meeting. We are establishing a permanent Siaya Community Advisory Committee comprising local elders, fishermen’s associations, youth leaders, and civil society representatives.

Transparency First: NuPEA will fund scientific site visits for local leaders and community representatives to operational nuclear facilities abroad so they can see, inspect, and evaluate the real-world impact for themselves.

Everyday Needs of Siaya:

It is reasonable to ask: Why spend billions on a nuclear facility when our local roads need paving, our hospitals need medicine, and our fishermen need cold storage?

A nuclear plant is not an isolated high-tech island; it is an economic anchor.

Unlocking Fish Processing and Agriculture: Post-harvest losses cost Lake Victoria’s fishing industry billions of shillings annually due to a lack of reliable, affordable refrigeration. Continuous baseload power makes industrial cold-storage chains, fish processing plants, and local manufacturing viable in Bondo and the entire lake region at large, thus supporting acquaculture.

Direct Local Investment: Under the proposed framework, a fixed percentage of power generation revenues will be channeled directly into a dedicated Siaya Local Infrastructure Fund, managed jointly with the Siaya County Government.

Jobs and Capacity Building: Construction and operation will create thousands of skilled and semi-skilled jobs. NuPEA is committing to a local-hire-first mandate for all civil construction and is launching technical training scholarships for Siaya youth to enter nuclear engineering, radiation protection, and environmental management fields.

Baseload Power Meets Renewables: Solar and wind are vital, but they are intermittent. Nuclear power provides the steady, 24/7 backbone that allows a grid to scale up industrialization without falling back on expensive, dirty fossil fuels.

NuPEA is not asking the people of Siaya for blind trust. We are walking this journey towards informed decision making based on provision of information and debunking the myths.

If detailed geotechnical surveys show that a specific site in Siaya cannot meet the world’s strictest seismic or environmental safety thresholds, we will not have the nuclear power plant there. However, if science proves it is safe, and if we can build a genuine partnership that protects Lake Victoria while transcending into socio-economic posperity, then Siaya has the opportunity to power the nation’s future.

The author is the Vice President of the Public Relations Society of Kenya( PRSK) and the Director Information, Advocacy and Communication at NuPEA

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