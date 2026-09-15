Why Kenya’s Next Liberation Must Be Economic

By Alphonse Otieno

The greatest insult to the sacrifices of our independence heroes would be to remain permanently obsessed with what Britain did to us while ignoring what we are doing to ourselves.

Our freedom fighters did not fight so that six decades later a Kenyan child would still depend on political handouts.

Our freedom fighters did not sacrifice their lives so that politicians could turn ethnicity into a permanent electoral business model.

They did not resist colonial taxation so that an independent government could introduce new forms of economic extraction through corruption.

They did not fight for Uhuru so that political freedom would coexist with economic helplessness.

Political independence without economic empowerment is incomplete independence.

That is the conversation Kenya needs.

We should demand accountability from former colonial powers where historical responsibility can legitimately be established.

But we must simultaneously demand accountability from our own governments.

We must demand land justice.

We must demand competent institutions.

We must demand manufacturing.

We must demand jobs.

We must demand quality education.

We must demand healthcare.

We must demand infrastructure that creates economic opportunity rather than infrastructure that exists mainly for political ribbon-cutting.

We must demand leaders who create citizens who can stand on their own feet—not citizens who spend their lives waiting for a politician to give them KSh100 at a rally.

Because poverty is not merely an economic condition; it can become a political weapon.

A population that is economically desperate is easier to manipulate.

A young person without employment can be mobilised for a political rally on a weekday.

A hungry citizen can be bought with a small handout.

An economically independent citizen is much harder to intimidate, bribe or enslave politically.

That is why the ultimate reparations Africans need are not simply cheques.

They are power, opportunity, dignity, education, productive economies and control over our own resources.

And that responsibility belongs partly to those who profited historically from exploitation—but it belongs even more urgently to us.

We cannot change who colonised us.

We cannot reverse the slave ships.

We cannot bring back the people who died.

We cannot reclaim every acre that was lost.

But we can decide what kind of Kenya we build now.

So yes, let us remember slavery.

Let us remember colonialism.

Let us remember our freedom fighters.

Let us demand historical accountability.

But let us also remember something else:

Independence is not a museum piece. It is a responsibility.

And perhaps the most powerful way to honour those who fought for our freedom is not to spend the next hundred years demanding that somebody else explain our past.

It is to make sure that the next generation of Kenyans does not have to fight the same battles over land, poverty, dignity, opportunity and political freedom that our grandparents fought.

We owe our ancestors remembrance.

But we owe our children results.