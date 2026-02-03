Why ODM Supporters Want Economic Answers

In Kenya, today, our youth leader said it plainly, ODM is working with the government. This is not breaking news. That decision was made a while ago, maybe the moment Baba Died.

Who knows, the writing has always been on the wall. The handshake just finally found its microphone.

We are dealing with a very strategic President. Calculated. Patient. Charismatic. A man who doesn’t do politics for today, he does math for after. And while we were busy reacting, our leaders were already negotiating. The problem is not that they negotiated. The problem is what they negotiated for.

They bargained for what benefits them, positions, relevance, proximity to power, but they still want our votes as if nothing changed. And that’s where my head starts scratching.

Now we are being sold a new slogan: Singapore. Fine. Beautiful word. Clean city. Strong economy. Discipline. Order. We get the picture.

But here’s the adult question no one wants to answer. If Singapore is the bait meant to attract ODM and Luo voters, what exactly is in it for us? What do we gain specifically?

Because you want my vote, right? What’s the exchange? Promises? Hope? Bruh, Christianity has fed me hope my whole life. I’m not outsourcing that job to the government.

We are told, “We shall go to Canaan via Singapore.” Okay. Simple question: how? How, when Kisumu still has no money circulation? How, when manufacturing in Nyanza is still comatose? How, when degree holders roam estates like Wi-Fi signals, strong but unused? How, when Ahero grows rice but can’t even brand it, package it, or place it on supermarket shelves?

These are investment questions. We should be asking. Because beautiful slogans don’t create jobs. And patience doesn’t pay rent.

If Singapore is the destination, then factories are the vehicle. Jobs are the fuel, Money circulation is the road.

Without that, “Singapore” is just a PowerPoint slide being used to calm hungry people. And let’s be very honest with ourselves, this government does not give anything for free. Every move has a return. Every alliance has a price. So if ODM has already crossed the bridge, then the people deserve to know:

What did we trade for this cooperation? What are we receiving in return, not emotionally, but economically? Because right now, what’s being offered feels like faith-based economics: “Trust the process.” “Give it time.”“Things will change.”

We’ve heard that sermon before. This is about refusing to be used as a voting capital without economic return. If Singapore is real, show us the blueprint.

If it’s coming, show us the factories. If it’s for us, show us the jobs. Otherwise, let’s call it what it is, a well-worded slogan meant to buy time, not transform lives. And time, my friend, is something hungry people don’t have.

Opinion By Angie and Gabby from Kisumu