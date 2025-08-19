You Are Not Welcome to Address the United Nations General Assembly

Your Excellency President William Samoei Ruto,

It has been drawn to our attention that despite the various protests that we sent out a while ago, you are still planning to attend UNGA next month. As a Kenyan diaspora living in the United States of America, I am compelled to speak with clarity and conviction: you are not welcome in the United States, whether for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) or for any other purpose. Going against this advice may only lead to further humiliation but unfortunately you do not seem to have any shame remaining in you.

We are already in communication with the organizers of UNGA to make it known that your administration’s actions stand in direct violation of the United Nations Charter. That Charter is clear: it requires all member states to uphold human rights, safeguard freedoms, and advance the dignity of all people. Tragically, under your leadership, Kenya has moved in the opposite direction.

Your government has presided over abductions, extrajudicial killings, wanton corruption, economic mismanagement, and the systematic silencing of dissent. These are not isolated incidents but patterns that erode the very foundations of democracy and justice in our nation.

It is therefore both hypocritical and deeply offensive for you to seek the stage at UNGA to present yourself as a defender of human rights, democracy, global cooperation, or sustainable development. Your perpetual speeches abroad stand in stark contradiction to your actions at home. These contradictions are not lost on Kenyans, and they are not lost on the world. The global community does not need to hear another performance of words that are utterly divorced from the lived reality of the Kenyan people.

Kenya today faces unemployment, corruption, insecurity, and repression. What the nation requires is not international posturing but genuine solutions rooted in justice, accountability, and integrity. Until you confront these crises directly and honestly within Kenya, you lack both the moral authority and the legitimacy to speak on behalf of our people to the world.

I call upon the Parliament of Kenya; both the National Assembly and the Senate, to use their oversight responsibility to stand firmly with the people of Kenya in this petition. Parliament must resist the misuse of international platforms to sanitize the failures of Ruto’s administration. Kenya’s voice at the UN must reflect the principles of democracy, human dignity, and the rule of law, not empty words that mask domestic failures. By a copy of this letter, I am requesting the speaker of the national assembly to protect Kenya’s name from the shame that this man brings to us. We have a country whose people cherish truth and human rights unlike the man at the top.

Mr. President, the world is watching. The UN General Assembly is not a stage for deception, but a platform for truth and integrity. Until justice and accountability are restored in Kenya, you should not be given the privilege of representing our nation before the international community.

By Professor Peter Ndiang’ui

Fort Myers, Florida, USA