You Cannot Sell Or Buy The Spirit Of ODM

“Unaweza kunipiga risasi ama kuniduga kisu, lakini Raila Oding’s spirit will continue to live on. You can assassinate Raila Odinga physically, but you can never assassinate his ideas and the cause for which he stands. And I would say that I am prepared to pay the ultimate price, if that means liberating the people of Kenya. Hatuwezi kutiswa, tarehe 20, tutauonana na hawa ana kwa ana”.

That was Raila Odinga speaking in public following an attempt on his life during Azimio protests in 2023. BABA was confident that even if he had to be eliminated, he had planted this spirit in millions of his followers. The spirit of social justice, democracy, human rights, respect for law, etc. The ideals he cherished until the end.

On Saturday, following the “Lindi Wanainchi” rally in Busia, BABA addressed us from Bondo. This time, however, there were no media representatives or cameras capturing the moment.

Nevertheless, the millions of us who graduated from ROSAP (Raila Odinga School of Advanced Politics) received his message loud and clear.

BABA expressed great enthusiasm for the organic, unbranded, unbribed, and energized crowd he saw in Busia. “You can sell and buy the ODM party, but you can NEVER sell or buy the spirit of ODM,” BABA remarked with his characteristic laughter. For the first time since his passing, BABA rested peacefully without any signs of unrest in his grave.

There is a fundamental aspect that these ODM super cartels (Wanga, Wandayi, Junet, Mbadi, Kaluma, Atandi, Ojienda, Jared Okello (the orphan), Andipo, Ochanda, Aduma, etc) fail to grasp regarding Raila Odinga’s spirit.

This spirit naturally gravitates towards individuals and organizations that genuinely embody its principles. You may attempt to influence or purchase it, but only if your values are in harmony with it, will it reside on you.

This spirit has established its presence within various organizations and individuals since Kenya was colonized by Britain. It found its place in the Mau Mau movement, KANU for a short period before independence, Jaramogi and his Kenya Peoples’ Congress, FORD, as well as in the Shujas like Gio Pinto and JM Karuiki, student leaders among others.

The successive post-independence repressive regimes used various methods to contain this spirit; assassination (JM & Gio Pinto), House arrest (Jaramogi & KPU members), jail (student leaders), Detentions (Raila, Ngungi, Sijeyo, Rubia, Matiba, etc.), bribery (many). It was easy because the spirit was confined to a few leftist liberal elites.

Then BABA came to the stage. For over two decades, BABA imparted the spirit to the millions of his followers not only in Kenya but throughout Africa.

This Chinese kind of mass production has rendered threats against the likes of Sifuna and Babu useless. The cartels cannot fool them into thinking that BABA told us this or that.

These millions know who speaks BABA’s language because they not only hear it but, more importantly, feel it. Ruto can speak BABA’s language word for word, but they can’t feel it.

It is the spirit that could not allow BABA’s body to be welcomed by the protocol laid down by the system and people who had prosecuted him throughout his life.

JKIA Airport has never been breached before. But it happened before the president. BABA had to be received by his own, whom he had created in millions.

Yes, the cartel can sell the ODM party; the gazette of imposed officials, certificate, etc. But it will be the corpse of ODM because the spirit will be gone.

Rest in Peace, BABA. MBELE IKO POA!

Opinion by Ranginya