Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

2 Drug Traficking Suspects Arrested With Bhang Worth Ksh9 Million

By

Published

DCI Gate 1712812599

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit in Mombasa and Diani have arrested two notorious drug traffickers with bhang worth over Ksh 9 million.

In a statement, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended in the Chief area in Diani after sleuths received a tip-off.

“Following a crucial tip-off, the officers swiftly apprehended a suspect Hamisi Omar, who led them to a nearby drug store where they uncovered 10 sacks of Marijuana weighing 314.05kgs with an approximate street value of Sh9, 421, 500,” DCI stated.

The pursuit then led to the arrest of the main suspect, Irene Auma, aged 30 years in a nearby house.

In a similar operation at Luore shopping Centre in Rusinga West location, another team of officers raided a suspected illicit drug den, seizing sacks of unrolled bhang with a street value of Sh1,749,000, along with 30 jerry cans of illicit brew (Chang’aa) valued at approximately Sh240,000.

The main suspect, Kevin Barasa alias Kevo, managed to evade capture. The arrested traffickers are currently in police custody, and the recovered narcotics are being kept as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the elusive trafficker.

Similarly, law enforcement officers from Piny Oyie Police Station in Suna West Sub-County seized a massive 500 kilos of cannabis.

The officers were on a routine patrol on the Kopanga-Mubachi road, the vigilant officers spotted a black Voxy, license plate KCF 295M, loaded with illegal goods.

Upon noticing the officers, the driver attempted to flee, igniting a high-speed chase. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control, veered off the road, and abandoned the vehicle, escaping on foot.

The vehicle, packed to the brim with 500 kilos of cannabis, was taken to Piny Oyie Police Station as exhibits.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigation remains steadfast in its mission to combat narcotics trafficking and thanks members of the public for their continued support and valuable information,” DCI added.

Also Read: Senator Onyonka Goes After DCI After They Wrote To Whistleblower Behind Adani-JKIA Deal

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020