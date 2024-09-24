2 Drug Traficking Suspects Arrested With Bhang Worth Ksh9 Million

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit in Mombasa and Diani have arrested two notorious drug traffickers with bhang worth over Ksh 9 million.

In a statement, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended in the Chief area in Diani after sleuths received a tip-off.

“Following a crucial tip-off, the officers swiftly apprehended a suspect Hamisi Omar, who led them to a nearby drug store where they uncovered 10 sacks of Marijuana weighing 314.05kgs with an approximate street value of Sh9, 421, 500,” DCI stated.

The pursuit then led to the arrest of the main suspect, Irene Auma, aged 30 years in a nearby house.

In a similar operation at Luore shopping Centre in Rusinga West location, another team of officers raided a suspected illicit drug den, seizing sacks of unrolled bhang with a street value of Sh1,749,000, along with 30 jerry cans of illicit brew (Chang’aa) valued at approximately Sh240,000.

The main suspect, Kevin Barasa alias Kevo, managed to evade capture. The arrested traffickers are currently in police custody, and the recovered narcotics are being kept as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the elusive trafficker.

Similarly, law enforcement officers from Piny Oyie Police Station in Suna West Sub-County seized a massive 500 kilos of cannabis.

The officers were on a routine patrol on the Kopanga-Mubachi road, the vigilant officers spotted a black Voxy, license plate KCF 295M, loaded with illegal goods.

Upon noticing the officers, the driver attempted to flee, igniting a high-speed chase. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control, veered off the road, and abandoned the vehicle, escaping on foot.

The vehicle, packed to the brim with 500 kilos of cannabis, was taken to Piny Oyie Police Station as exhibits.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigation remains steadfast in its mission to combat narcotics trafficking and thanks members of the public for their continued support and valuable information,” DCI added.

