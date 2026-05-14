73% of ODM Supporters Back Linda Mwananchi – Report

A new survey by TIFA Research has revealed that a majority of ODM supporters prefer the Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwanachi movement.

In a survey released on Thursday, May 14, 73% of respondents expressed support for Sifuna’s faction, while Oburu Oginga received only getting 24% support for his Linda Ground faction.

“ODM supporters appear to favour a more independent, people-centred opposition approach rather than closer cooperation with the government.

“The strong backing for the ‘Linda Mwananchi’ faction suggests growing grassroots preference for leaders perceived as defending public interests and holding government accountable,” TIFA stated.

The TIFA survey also disclosed that 56% of Kenyans oppose the broad-based agreement, with another 30% supporting it.

At the same time, the poll revealed that President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to the report, President Ruto leads with 24 percent, followed by Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Interior CS Fred Matiangi with 19 and 14 percent respectively.

Sifuna comes in fourth place with 10 percent, followed by Rigathi Gachagua with 9 percent and Embakasi East Babu Owino with 2 percent.

“The 2027 presidential race remains highly fluid, with no single candidate commanding dominant national support. While President William Ruto leads at 24%, the findings show growing competition from other opposition figures.

“The data also points to a fragmented opposition landscape, with support spread across multiple leaders rather than consolidating around a single challenger,” TIFA said.

The survey also revealed that most Kenyans prefer a Kalonzo and Sifuna ticket for the United Opposition to face President Ruto on the ballot in August 2027.

On the other hand, the poll mentioned that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki remains President Ruto’s most preferred running mate.

The survey highlighted that 59 percent of respondents who support President Ruto identified Kindiki as their preferred deputy presidential candidate, followed by Gladys Wanga at 12 percent.