AG Muturi Adresses Alleged Rift Between Ruto And DP Gachagua

Attorney General Justin Muturi has dismissed the alleged rift between President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a fundraising drive for St. Barnabas Secondary School in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North, Embu County AG Muturi said the relationship between the President and his Deputy is strong, dismissing any rumors of division within the executive leadership.

During his address, AG Muturi reminded leaders across the nation to avoid premature election campaigns and instead focus on serving their constituents.

He addressed the controversy surrounding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s “one man, one shilling, one vote” policy, emphasizing that every leader is entitled to their opinion.

However, he urged them to consult Article 203 of the Constitution, which outlines the equitable distribution of revenue by Parliament to ensure balanced development across all counties.

The fundraising event highlighted the community’s commitment to improving educational facilities and supporting the youth, with significant contributions from the attending leaders and local stakeholders.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries including area MP Geoffrey Ruku, Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, Runyenjes MP Karemba, Former Nyeri Women Rep Priscilla Nyokabi and Former Tetu MP Ndung’u Gethenji.

Former Supreme Court Judge Patrice Emery Lumumba, Former Mbeere North MP Njagagua, Kenya Dairy Board Chairman Gerishon, School BOM Chairman Sam Njeru, and Former Embu County Speaker Kariuki Mate also attended the event.

Gachagua’s relationship with President Ruto has in recent days appeared rocky with the DP accusing close allies of the President of trying to interfere with Mt Kenya politics.

On the other hand, Ruto’s allies have attacked the DP over his stance on the one man one shilling policy.

