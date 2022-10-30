Connect with us

Politics

Ahmednassir Abdulahi Advices President Ruto To Recover Stolen Public Funds

Ahmednassir Abdulahi

City lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has claimed that President William Ruto’s government must recover public money, which was stolen in the previous regime.

In a statement on his Twitter account on Sunday, October 30, Ahmednassir warned that, if the funds are not recovered the new government will find itself deep into corruption.

He noted that the looting would outdo that of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“Monday is 1st week of H. E Ruto’s Cabinet & I state for the record:To stop looting of public funds by his Ministers/others (I.e Governors) Ruto must recover every penny stolen by UHURU’s Ministers/others (I.e Governor). If he doesn’t, we will see looting on an industrial scale,” he said.

Ahmednasir has been stating that four Cabinet Secretaries who served in the previous regime should be held accountable for the billions they own.

“I never publicly named the 4 dollar Billionaire CSs in Uhuru’s Government…but apparently all 4 know that I refer to them! When your wealth is stolen from poor Wanjiku you will never enjoy it and you live in constant fear,” Ahmednasir said in a tweet dated October 27, 2022.

He also recently defended the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji’s decision to withdraw cases that were facing some of the new Cabinet Secretaries.

“Kenyans are so unfair to DPP Haji. Don’t they know President Uhuru forced ALL holders of important constitutional offices to pen undated resignation letters & deposited the original with the Director General of NIS? Uhuru destroyed all institutions. Now we have a chance to rebuild,” the Lawyer said in a tweet.

20221027 221044 1

President Ruto is on Monday October 31 expected to chair his first Cabinet meeting with the new Cabinet Secretaries.

This is after they were sworn in to office last week.

