Akisalimiwa na Mluhya Atakimbia Hague! Ruto Blasts Governor Mutua for Reporting Him to Police

(KDRTV)- Deputy President William Ruto has downplayed reports that he threatened Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua at State House. The DP said it was just a firm handshake.

Yule jamaa mwingine mliskia alilalamika juzi, ati nilimsalimia…ati nilifanya nini…(laughs)…ati nilimsalimia tu nikamwangalia, akakimbia kunishtaki kwa polisi,” Ruto said during a sports event in Budalangi, Busia County.

He wondered what Mutua would have done if he shook hands with a Luhya man. According to Ruto, Mutua would report such a case at the Hague.

DP @WilliamsRuto has no chills. Watch his response to Alfred Mutua who claimed that his life was in danger because of how firm the DP’s handshake was. Hii sasa ndio the real handshake politics 😅😅😂😂😅 pic.twitter.com/6Jjaa8wKeF — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) December 22, 2019

Last week, Mutua recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station accusing Ruto of squeezing his hand and giving him a mean look.

“On the evening of Wednesday, December 11, 2019, I was a guest at State House for a banquet in honour of the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley. I was standing in conversation with Raila Odinga and other leaders,” he narrated.

“Someone came to speak to Raila and as I turned to go and speak to another leader I came face to face with Deputy President William Ruto and I extended my hand to greet him.” reads part of the statement.

Read More: Ruto: This is What I want More than Presidency

The governor also accused Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his National assembly counterpart Aden Duale of bullying him at a different function at State House.

He said he recorded the statement because Ruto is capable of carrying out the threats on his life. Last week, the governor retweeted tweets linking Ruto to the murder of controversial businessman Jacob Juma. Juma was murdered in May 2016 and Mutua says he doesn’t want to end up like him.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases