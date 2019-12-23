Alfred Mutua: Kalonzo Must Retire from Politics

(KDRTV)- Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has asked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to hand over the reigns of leadership as Ukambani Kingpin.

Speaking during an interview on K24’s Punchline, Mutua said Ukambani region has challenges which need fresh ideas and Kalonzo is not a man for the job.

“Ukambani people have previously been viewing Kalonzo Musyoka as the only option. He has served well, but it’s time to hand over the reigns of leadership. Current challenges require fresh approaches, he is just not the man for this job,” he said.

Ukambani people have previously been viewing Kalonzo Musyoka as the only option. He has served well, but it's time to hand over the reigns of leadership. Current challenges require fresh approaches, he is just not the man for this job. #Punchline — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) December 22, 2019

Mutua, who has recently warmed up to ODM leader Raila Odinga, also said that he is will vie for the highest office in 2022. He has already informed Raila about this and he told him to hit the ground running.

Read Also: Confusion in Ukambani as Raila, Ruto Come Calling

“I am going to run for President in 2022. It is my time. I have told Raila Odinga that I will run for President. He laughed about it. He advised me to hit the ground running with nationwide campaigns. He promised to support my dream,” said Mutua.

.@DrAlfredMutua : I have told Raila Odinga that I will run for President. He laughed about it. He asked me to hit the ground with campaigns. He promised to support my dream [of becoming a president]. #Punchline @AnneKiguta pic.twitter.com/vWv2SmylmF — K24 TV (@K24Tv) December 22, 2019

Mutua first ran for Machakos governor on a Wiper ticket in the 2013 elections but they fell out with Kalonzo a few years later. He formed the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party (MCC) which has given Wiper a run for its money in Ukambani. He has rallied the other two Ukambani governors; Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) to turn against Kalonzo.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases