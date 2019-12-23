Connect with us
 

Politics

Alfred Mutua: Kalonzo Must Retire from Politics

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

XNpF1hVX1fIMG 20191222 232713

(KDRTV)- Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has asked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to hand over the reigns of leadership as Ukambani Kingpin.

Speaking during an interview on K24’s Punchline, Mutua said Ukambani region has challenges which need fresh ideas and Kalonzo is not a man for the job.

“Ukambani people have previously been viewing Kalonzo Musyoka as the only option. He has served well, but it’s time to hand over the reigns of leadership. Current challenges require fresh approaches, he is just not the man for this job,” he said.

Mutua, who has recently warmed up to ODM leader Raila Odinga, also said that he is will vie for the highest office in 2022. He has already informed Raila about this and he told him to hit the ground running.

Read Also: Confusion in Ukambani as Raila, Ruto Come Calling

“I am going to run for President in 2022. It is my time. I have told Raila Odinga that I will run for President. He laughed about it. He advised me to hit the ground running with nationwide campaigns. He promised to support my dream,” said Mutua.

Mutua first ran for Machakos governor on a Wiper ticket in the 2013 elections but they fell out with Kalonzo a few years later. He formed the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party (MCC) which has given Wiper a run for its money in Ukambani. He has rallied the other two Ukambani governors; Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) to turn against Kalonzo.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us inquiries, press releases

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Comments

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending