All Systems Go As ODM Party Gives Guidelines For Upcoming Nominations In Kibra

The ODM Party has given the procedure it will follow on Saturday as it carries out its nominations to select who will fly the party’s flag in the November 7th by-elections. The party has put in place mechanisms to ensure the process is not mired in irregularities. It will be overseen with a number of ODM leaders and the entire party machinery,so that no candidates feel that any of the are favored by the party. It will use the official party register, which will be put in various polling stations across the constituency.

#ODMNominationsInKibra There shall be a membership register in all the 180 polling stations in Kibra Constituency. A member will be required to carry their National ID card to participate in the exercise on Saturday 7th September 2019. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 5, 2019

The stakes are high for the Orange party, given that its nominations have always been contentious and has always not only led to voter apathy but also the party being branded as being undemocratic and shoving candidates down the electorates throat. It is this that cost it the Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections, seats which were previously held by ODM Party.

#ODMNominationInKibra There shall be two Police Officers per every polling station with additional officers deployed to patrol the entire constituency. Election material shall be guarded by armed police officers to ensure their safety. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 5, 2019

Once the votes shall have been cast, they will be counted and then final figures relayed at the tallying center for final counting, after which the winner shall be announced.

#ODMNominationInKibra results of the exercise per polling station shall be counted at the polling station before being relayed to the tallying center for the final announcement and declaration of the winner the Returning Officer. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 5, 2019

The part says, upon declaration of the winner, the Returning Officer shall issue the winner with an Interim Certificate pending determination of any dispute that will be presented to the Disputes Resolution Tribunal which will sit on Sunday. The Disputes Resolution Tribunal shall be expected to deal with any disputes by close of business on Sunday the 8th before the winner is issued with the valid certificate and his name presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

However, ODM has issued a stern warning to will go against the set nominations procedures and will be automatically disqualified from the race,and heavy penalties imposed on them.

#ODMNominationInKibra A candidate who will go against the rules of nomination and engage in electoral malpractices including causing violence and disturbance will automatically be disqualified and further punitive measures taken against him as prescribed in the nominations rules. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 5, 2019

