Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Amber Ray’s Jamal Roho Safi To Run For Nairobi Governor: Sonko Will Help Me Win

By

Published

Roho safi
Roho safi

Nairobi Matatu Operators chairman Jamal Ibrahim, popularly known as Jamal Roho Safi has said he’ll run for governor in 2022.

Jamal, mostly known from his relationship with socialite Amber Ray, spoke to the Star Newspaper saying that his main focus will be transport in Nairobi.

Having been in the transport business in the city for more than a decade now, Jamal believes he can solve a lot of issues.

“There is a big problem in the transport department but since I have already understood the problems people face, I will be in a better position to govern the city,” he said.

READ ALSO: Karen Nyamu Denies She Slept With Jacob Juma, Cried After Being Called Gold Digger

“This city cannot be managed by an old person. I am 30 years and as a youth, I interact with most of them on a daily basis and I understand what they go through before they earn a living.”

As governor, the father of two will also focus on healthcare and sanitation.

“We have old people who only sit in their offices and rarely understand what is happening on the ground,” Jamal said.

“This will decongest the city. The city is congested by personal cars. For people to use public vehicles, they must be reliable and clean.”

Jamal is planning to pave way to office with the help of another person who was in the matatu business and managed to rise to become governor: Mike Sonko.

He said Sonko will help out in his campaign which they are planning to officially launch soon.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019