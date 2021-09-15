Amber Ray’s Jamal Roho Safi To Run For Nairobi Governor: Sonko Will Help Me Win

Nairobi Matatu Operators chairman Jamal Ibrahim, popularly known as Jamal Roho Safi has said he’ll run for governor in 2022.

Jamal, mostly known from his relationship with socialite Amber Ray, spoke to the Star Newspaper saying that his main focus will be transport in Nairobi.

Having been in the transport business in the city for more than a decade now, Jamal believes he can solve a lot of issues.

“There is a big problem in the transport department but since I have already understood the problems people face, I will be in a better position to govern the city,” he said.

“This city cannot be managed by an old person. I am 30 years and as a youth, I interact with most of them on a daily basis and I understand what they go through before they earn a living.”

As governor, the father of two will also focus on healthcare and sanitation.

“We have old people who only sit in their offices and rarely understand what is happening on the ground,” Jamal said.

“This will decongest the city. The city is congested by personal cars. For people to use public vehicles, they must be reliable and clean.”

Jamal is planning to pave way to office with the help of another person who was in the matatu business and managed to rise to become governor: Mike Sonko.

He said Sonko will help out in his campaign which they are planning to officially launch soon.

