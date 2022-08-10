Amos Kimunya Concedes Defeat in Kipipiri Parliamentary Race

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has admitted defeat after Wanjiku Muhia of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) defeated him in Kipipiri Member of Parliament race.

Taking to his Facebook page Kimunya expressed gratitude to his supporters for waiving their democratic right to choose a new leader.

“The people made their decision, which was different from our expectations. In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore I and #TeamKimunya, will respect their choices.

“We extend our congratulations to the winners. We wish to thank the people of Kipipiri for the opportunity of serving them for 15 years,” Kimunya wrote on his Facebook page.

The politician also congratulated his opponent on the victory and praised the Kipipiri people for giving him the position of authority for the last 15 years.

“We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances. We did our best for Kipipiri, we are proud of our achievements, and that history will never be erased. The people have, however, made their choice, and we respect it. We wish them well. May God bless Kenya, and Kipipiri,” he added.

Kimunya has joined the likes of Moses Kuria, Naomi Shaban, George Theuri and Nixon Korir who have conceded defeat in yesterday’s elections.

