Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Amount of Money President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries Will Earning Monthly

By

Published

FB IMG 1664376406327

Presodent William Ruto. Image courtesy.

President William Ruto on Tuesday this week unveiled his 22 man cabinet and 3 other advisors who will be attending the cabinet meetings.

The cabinet secretaries are set to start enjoying heft salaries and benefits once they are approved by the National Assembly. 

According to the Salaries and remuneration commision (SRC) each Cabinet secretary will be taking home Ksh 924,000 monthly. 

It is divided into a basic income of Sh554,400, a monthly housing allowance of Sh200,000, and a market adjustment of Sh16,000 each month.

Additionally, the CS will receive medical benefits, which include yearly medical coverage for one spouse and up to four children who are entirely dependent on the state officer and are under the age of 25.

The medical allowance includes; maternity benefits are valued at Sh150,000, dental benefits at Sh75,000, optical benefits at Sh75,000, inpatient treatment at Sh10 million, and outpatient care up to Sh300,000. 

The CSs will receive a daily subsistence stipend for domestic and international travel, in addition to personal security.

They will also be given official vehicles with engines no larger than 3000cc.

Additionally, the cabinet secretaries are eligible for mortgages up to Sh40 million and car loans up to Sh10 million. The CS also receives a Sh50,000 annual leave allowance and Sh20,000 per month in airtime.

Ruto cabinet 1

Ruto cabinet

The Cabinet Secretaries are largely responsible for leading and overseeing ministries, according to the Kenyan constitution. They are all answerable to the president and must submit periodic ministry reports to parliament.

Some of the faces in President William Ruto’s cabinet are; Professor Kithure Kindiki, Moses Kuria, Davis Chirchir, Susan Wafula, Ababu Namwamba, Ezekiel Machogu and Njuguna Ndungu.

Others include Kipchumba Murkomen, Alfred Mutua, Soipan Tuya, Simon Chelugui, Salim Mvurya, Eliud Owalo, Alice Wahome, Mithika Linturi, Aisha Jumwa and Aden Duale.

Also Read: Meet Former District Commisioner Who Will be Succeeding George Magoha as Education Cabinet Secretary 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020