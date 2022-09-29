Amount of Money President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries Will Earning Monthly

President William Ruto on Tuesday this week unveiled his 22 man cabinet and 3 other advisors who will be attending the cabinet meetings.

The cabinet secretaries are set to start enjoying heft salaries and benefits once they are approved by the National Assembly.

According to the Salaries and remuneration commision (SRC) each Cabinet secretary will be taking home Ksh 924,000 monthly.

It is divided into a basic income of Sh554,400, a monthly housing allowance of Sh200,000, and a market adjustment of Sh16,000 each month.

Additionally, the CS will receive medical benefits, which include yearly medical coverage for one spouse and up to four children who are entirely dependent on the state officer and are under the age of 25.

The medical allowance includes; maternity benefits are valued at Sh150,000, dental benefits at Sh75,000, optical benefits at Sh75,000, inpatient treatment at Sh10 million, and outpatient care up to Sh300,000.

The CSs will receive a daily subsistence stipend for domestic and international travel, in addition to personal security.

They will also be given official vehicles with engines no larger than 3000cc.

Additionally, the cabinet secretaries are eligible for mortgages up to Sh40 million and car loans up to Sh10 million. The CS also receives a Sh50,000 annual leave allowance and Sh20,000 per month in airtime.

The Cabinet Secretaries are largely responsible for leading and overseeing ministries, according to the Kenyan constitution. They are all answerable to the president and must submit periodic ministry reports to parliament.

Some of the faces in President William Ruto’s cabinet are; Professor Kithure Kindiki, Moses Kuria, Davis Chirchir, Susan Wafula, Ababu Namwamba, Ezekiel Machogu and Njuguna Ndungu.

Others include Kipchumba Murkomen, Alfred Mutua, Soipan Tuya, Simon Chelugui, Salim Mvurya, Eliud Owalo, Alice Wahome, Mithika Linturi, Aisha Jumwa and Aden Duale.

