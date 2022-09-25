Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Atwoli Demands MPs to be Paid Better & Given back the CDF Funds

By

Published

atwoli

Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has stated that Members of Parliament should be given decent salaries and allowances

Speaking on Sunday September 25 in Malindi Atwoli noted that low salaries temps the lawmakers to become con artists. 

Atwoli argued that MPs must be unique and have nice cars to appear as leaders. 

“Our leaders must appear well, must dress well, must have nice cars, must be able to speak, must appear representative and must be seen as members of parliament. It is us as taxpayers to make sure that they are well dressed so that they don’t become conmen or do some other businesses which are not worth a member of parliament.” He said.

The COTU secretary general also chastised the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for abolishing allowances. He echoed the comments of Speaker Moses Wetangula, claiming that parliamentarians were entitled to the allowances.

“If you say a Member of Parliament cannot be well paid what are you saying, our members of parliament must be unique. So many people depend on them and there are alot of things they have to initiate in their own constituencies. If you curtail them from earning then what will give them the dignity as members of parliament then you are doing a disservice to the country,” Atwoli stated.

Atwoli further slammed the Supreme Court for abolishing the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF). 

He asserted that funding had previously been utilized to launch programs that benefited many Kenyans.

“The MPs cannot be told that they can’t have CDF. I don’t think that we are moving in the right direction. They must be paid well and must have allowances,” he said.

“I don’t think whether SRC and other people including our judiciary who have stopped the CDF are doing the right thing. Those are some of the view that Kenyans must reflect back.” He said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020