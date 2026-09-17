Autopsy Confirms Gunshot Wounds Killed Two at Kindiki’s Embu Meeting

Postmortem results have confirmed that the two young men who died during violent clashes at Nembure Stadium in Embu County were killed by gunshot wounds, closing off any doubt over the cause of their deaths as families and investigators now push for answers.

The examinations were carried out at Embu Level 5 Hospital mortuary by government pathologists working alongside representatives from the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), and were led by hospital pathologist Dr Rosemary Kamau.

Pathologists found that Moses Munene, 30, died from severe head trauma after being shot once in the head, with the bullet leaving both an entry and exit wound. “Moses had a single gunshot wound to the head, which had an entry and exit, causing brain damage with cranial fractures. As a result, we concluded that the cause of death was a severe head injury secondary to a single penetrating gunshot wound to the head,” Kamau said.

The second victim, Mike Lewis Macharia, 23, was shot in the right leg, an injury that caused a compound fracture of his femur and heavy bleeding. “Mike Lewis had a single gunshot wound to the right leg, which caused a compound fracture with massive surrounding hematoma. The cause of death was severe haemorrhage secondary to a compound right femur fracture, secondary to a single penetrating gunshot wound,” Kamau stated.

No bullets were recovered from either body, since both wounds had clean entry and exit points. IMLU’s Job Mwali, who took part in the exercise, said there was no disagreement among the pathologists over the findings. “We did the autopsy, two pathologists and I concur with the findings. We actually came up with the report together. So no contestation,” he said.

The two men died during chaos that broke out on Saturday, September 12, at Nembure Stadium, where Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was leading a UDA mobilisation meeting for polling centre officials. Trouble started after crowds of youths attempted to force their way into the restricted meeting. Police responded with tear gas, and the confrontation spilled into nearby streets, with six vehicles torched and parts of the Embu-Meru Highway blocked by protesters. Businesses in Embu town stayed shut for two days afterward, with losses running into millions of shillings, while hospitals treated at least a dozen people injured in the unrest.

Munene, a mechanic on his way to work, and Macharia, a footballer heading to training, were both caught up in the violence outside the stadium.

Their families are now demanding accountability. “We buried our hopes the day we buried our sons. We are asking the government to tell us the truth, who shot our children and why?” said Peter Munene, the uncle of one of the victims. “We will not rest until those who pulled the trigger are brought to book.”

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has confirmed the gunshot findings and says it has taken statements from eyewitnesses while reviewing police firearm discharge records from the day. Two suspects, Brian Kariuki and Kelvin Mugendi, have been arraigned in connection with the chaos but are yet to plead to any charges, while the DCI continues pursuing other suspects. Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji has separately obtained anticipatory bail after police sought to question him, a matter he denies any involvement in.

IPOA says it will conclude its investigation within 60 days before handing its findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions.