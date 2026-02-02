Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ayub Savula Declares Kakamega Gubernatorial Bid

Published

Ayub Savula

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has declared his intention to run for the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, February 2, 2026, Savula said he will run for the Kakamega governorship on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

The Kakamega deputy governor revealed that he has begun the process of leaving the Eugene Wamalwa-led DAP-Kenya party.

“The process of officially moving from DAP has started.  I have already registered in the UDA Party as an aspirant for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

“I know ODM and UDA will work together, and I want to say I will not align with the opposition. I will personally stand with my president, William Ruto,” Savula said.

His announcement comes months after he supported UDA’s David Ndakwa during the November 27, 2025, by-elections in Malava.

In a statement, UDA confirmed the endorsement by Savula, calling it a major political development in the region.

“In a major political shift, Kakamega County Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, who also serves as the Deputy Party Leader of DAP-K, has officially endorsed David Ndakwa for the Malava Constituency seat,” the statement read.

Ndakwa emerged victorious in the Malava mini polls, defeating Seth Panyak,o who was vying on a DAP-K ticket.

Ndakwa won the by-election with a total of 21,564 votes, defeating Panyako, who garnered 20,210 votes.

However, Panyako claimed that the by-election results were manipulated against him.

He alleged that he won in 134 out of 198 polling stations in Malava and that votes were stolen in the other 54 polling centres.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Politics

UDA Registers Over 9,000 Aspirants Ahead of 2027 elections

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has attracted 9,165 aspirants seeking the party ticket to run in the 2027 general election. In a...

11 hours ago

Politics

UDA Party Announces Date for Repeat Elections

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has announced that it will conduct phased repeat grassroots elections in March. In a statement on Wednesday, January...

January 21, 2026
ruto e1681313305166 ruto e1681313305166

News

UDA Issues Warning to Members Ahead of Party Nominations

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has cautioned members against engaging in misconduct and acts of indiscipline during the upcoming party nominations and subsequent...

August 26, 2025
IEBC gazettes Consolata Nabwire replacing Gloria Orwoba as Nominated Senator IEBC gazettes Consolata Nabwire replacing Gloria Orwoba as Nominated Senator

News

Consolata Nabwire Takes Orwoba’s Senate Seat

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially gazetted Consolata Nabwire Wakwabubi as the new United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated Senator, replacing Gloria...

August 16, 2025