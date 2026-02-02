Ayub Savula Declares Kakamega Gubernatorial Bid

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has declared his intention to run for the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, February 2, 2026, Savula said he will run for the Kakamega governorship on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

The Kakamega deputy governor revealed that he has begun the process of leaving the Eugene Wamalwa-led DAP-Kenya party.

“The process of officially moving from DAP has started. I have already registered in the UDA Party as an aspirant for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

“I know ODM and UDA will work together, and I want to say I will not align with the opposition. I will personally stand with my president, William Ruto,” Savula said.

His announcement comes months after he supported UDA’s David Ndakwa during the November 27, 2025, by-elections in Malava.

In a statement, UDA confirmed the endorsement by Savula, calling it a major political development in the region.

“In a major political shift, Kakamega County Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, who also serves as the Deputy Party Leader of DAP-K, has officially endorsed David Ndakwa for the Malava Constituency seat,” the statement read.

Ndakwa emerged victorious in the Malava mini polls, defeating Seth Panyak,o who was vying on a DAP-K ticket.

Ndakwa won the by-election with a total of 21,564 votes, defeating Panyako, who garnered 20,210 votes.

However, Panyako claimed that the by-election results were manipulated against him.

He alleged that he won in 134 out of 198 polling stations in Malava and that votes were stolen in the other 54 polling centres.