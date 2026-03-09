Azimio Ousts Junet Mohamed, Appoints Caroli Omondi as New Parliamentary Group Leader

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has announced an extensive leadership shake-up that has seen Junet Mohamed removed as the coalition’s Parliamentary Group (PG) leader in the National Assembly and replaced by Caroli Omondi with immediate effect.

The changes were confirmed on Monday in a statement issued by coalition leader Kalonzo Musyoka following a joint meeting of the Azimio Coalition Council and the National Coalition Executive Council.

“The meeting further resolved to terminate with immediate effect the appointment of Junet Mohamed as the Leader of the Azimio Coalition Parliamentary Group in the National Assembly and appoint Caroli Omondi to take over the role,” the statement read in part.

The leadership reshuffle forms part of a broader restructuring within the coalition as it seeks to reorganise its leadership following recent political developments and alignments within Kenya’s opposition politics.

According to the statement, several senior leaders have also ceased to be members of Azimio’s top decision-making organs after accepting appointments to public office or associating with rival political formations.

Those removed from the Azimio Coalition Council include Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho, nominated MP Sabina Chege, Abdi Noor Omar Farah, and Junet Mohamed.

The coalition also announced changes within the Azimio National Coalition Executive Council, dropping several leaders including Wycliffe Oparanya, Adan Keynan, David Pkosing, Mishi Mboko, Abdul Haji, James Opiyo Wandayi, Isabella Wangechi Githinji, Caroline Wanjiru Karugu, and Solomon Kuria.

Azimio explained that the affected individuals forfeited their membership in the coalition’s leadership organs by virtue of taking up government appointments or joining competing political alliances.

“The meeting resolved that the following persons have, by virtue of their appointment to public office and/or having joined competing political coalitions, ceased to be members of the Azimio Coalition Council and the National Coalition Executive Council,” the statement added.

The shake-up comes amid wider political realignments within the opposition following the death of former Prime Minister and Azimio leader Raila Odinga in October 2025. Since then, Kalonzo Musyoka has assumed leadership of the coalition as it seeks to reposition itself in the evolving political landscape.

Political analysts view the appointment of Caroli Omondi—who also serves as Suba South MP—as a strategic move aimed at strengthening the coalition’s parliamentary coordination and redefining its legislative strategy.

Azimio has indicated that more changes are expected, noting that replacements for the affected positions will be announced soon as part of what it described as an expanded coalition structure designed to enhance unity and effectiveness.