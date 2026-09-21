Azimio Rebrands to Ukombozi Alliance

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has officially rebranded as the Ukombozi Alliance

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced the rebrand on Monday, September 21, saying the decision was unanimous agreement by parties within the faction.

“After today, this podium will change because the Azimio la Umoja coalition has today unanimously agreed to rebrand and change its name to the Ukombozi Alliance,” Kalonzo noted.

The former vice president noted that the Ukombozi Alliance would be guided by a new political philosophy centred on the slogan ‘One Term, One Team, One Coalition’.

Kalonzo also said retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who is teh chairperson of the alliance would convene a Jubilee Party meeting on Tuesday to make key decisions that would then be communicated to the Ukombozi Alliance.

“The coalition chair is Uhuru Kenyatta, and tomorrow, he is convening a Jubilee Party meeting to make the necessary decisions, which will be communicated to the Ukombozi Alliance,” said Kalonzo.

Further, Kalonzo welcomed Siaya Governor James Orengo and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza to the alliance.

The rebrand comes hours after the High Court declared the law restricting retired presidents from holding political party offices as unconstitutional.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye held that once a president leaves office, they cease to exercise the coercive and executive authority of the State.

Mwamuye also ruled that the State cannot lawfully seek to control the political life of a person after they have left the presidency and become a private citizen.

The High Court judge declared Sections 4(1), 4(2), 4(3) and the entirety of Section 6 of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act unconstitutional, null and void.

Additionally, Justice Mwamuye barred Parliament from reducing or withdrawing the retirement benefits of a former president.