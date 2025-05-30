“Baada ya Baba ni Babu” – Babu Owino Declares War on ODM

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has ignited a fresh political storm within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), accusing key party insiders of sidelining him due to his soaring popularity and youth-driven appeal. In a fearless radio interview, Babu expressed deep frustration over being repeatedly overlooked for leadership roles within the party despite his loyalty and active service.

“Even a mere polling station chair was too much to ask. In ODM, people harvested while I was left behind,” Babu lamented, hinting at a calculated effort by certain figures in the party who fear he could outshine them in the TikTok video link below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wuod.awasi/video/7509415932825980216

While making it clear that his loyalty to ODM leader Raila Odinga remains unwavering, Babu did not mince his words when it came to those he sees as internal enemies. “They attack me every morning because they know I’m a threat. But I am ready to fight back. I’m not afraid of anyone – except Baba,” he warned.

Using his now-famous catchphrase, “Baada ya Baba ni Babu,” Babu passionately declared himself the natural successor to Raila, citing his deep grassroots support, political tenacity, and connection with Kenya’s youth.

The MP added that he will no longer stay silent in the face of internal sabotage. “If you provoke me, I’ll respond decisively. But those who mean peace will get peace. I am an elected leader, not a pushover.”

Tensions within ODM have intensified following Babu’s opposition to the recent Raila-Ruto political deal, a stance that earned him warnings from senior party officials. But Babu remains defiant. “Expel me if you must. I won’t support a government that oppresses mwananchi.”

Despite the chaos, Babu insists he’s not leaving ODM – at least not yet. “I’m here to stay, but I will not be silenced. I’m fighting for my space.”

With 2027 approaching, Babu’s declaration of readiness for political war signals more than just internal party friction – it suggests a generational shift brewing in Kenyan politics. And if his words are anything to go by, the battle for ODM’s future leadership has already begun.