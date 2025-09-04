Babu Owino Accuses Ruto and Raila of Shielding Sakaja from Impeachment

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has sparked a political standoff, vehemently demanding the immediate impeachment of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and accusing President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga of shielding him from accountability. Babu’s remarks delivered during an interview, paints dark picture of Nairobi’s deteriorating state and allege widespread corruption within the county government.

“When Sakaja was campaigning, he was to work for Nairobians,” Owino stated, expressing profound disappointment. “People are sacrificing to survive… when people elect a leader… that leader will work for them.” He highlighted the sacrifices made by voters, particularly within the Kikuyu community, who chose Sakaja over his competitor, Igathe, demonstrating their faith in his leadership.

Babu did not mince words when describing Nairobi’s current condition. “We see sewage all over, if it rains for 30 min you can’t walk in town, potholes all over, we even now have goons in town to attack people. This is not why Sakaja was elected.” He further cited the Auditor General’s findings, asserting, “When you look at his office, it’s full of corruption, even the auditor has flagged it. These are the things that make Sakaja should not be sitting in that position even for another extra day.”

The MP dismissed calls for patience, arguing that “Things that he has not done in 3 years he can’t do in 2 years.” His criticism extended directly to President Ruto, who met with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) at State House to urge calm amidst the impeachment motion. “As the President of Kenya, when we say there is corruption you agree, but when you look around, SHA is not working, education capitation, even ghost hospital. You as the President you are protecting a corrupt governor… You call MCAs to State House to protect Sakaja. Which corruption are you fighting? And you are promoting it,” Owino challenged.

Owino also expressed his displeasure with Raila Odinga, who held a separate meeting with Nairobi MCAs to shelve the impeachment motion. “I was not happy even with what Raila did to call those MCAs,” he remarked, though he reserved further comment on his former boss. This sentiment is restated by governance expert Prof. Fred Ogola, who noted, “Raila has been protecting Sakaja for a long time and stated he would stand by him through 2027. That’s why Babu Owino was unhappy. A lot would be at stake if Sakaja went through this impeachment vote, because his deputy, Muchiri, would become governor and work with Wamunyoro, a scenario that would be a major embarrassment for President Ruto.”

The growing frustration over Nairobi’s decaying infrastructure, alleged corruption, and underdelivery on key services has fueled the impeachment efforts. The Auditor General’s office has indeed flagged multiple financial irregularities in Nairobi County, lending significant weight to the calls for Sakaja’s removal. Owino clarified that if Sakaja is impeached, his deputy would assume office, and a by-election would only occur if both were removed.

Owino’s stance highlights a deepening rift within the political class, as he continues to advocate for accountability and good governance, even ruling out an impeachment motion against President Ruto due to perceived lack of support in Parliament.

His outspoken nature positions him as a key voice in the ongoing debate over Nairobi’s future.