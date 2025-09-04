Babu Owino Cautioned Against Ditching Raila for Gachagua

Homabay town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has warned Embakasi East MP Babu Owino against ditching Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Thirsday, September 4, Kaluma warned Babu that aligning himself with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political camp would mark “the shortest walk to political oblivion.

The Homa Bay Town MP also warned his counterpart against relying on Kikuyus to vote for him as the governor of Nairobi come the 2027 general elections, urging him instead to retrace his steps back to Raila’s camp.

“Babu, leaving Baba for Gachagua and his hateful group will be your shortest political walk to oblivion. Retrace your steps back to Baba and ODM. Kikuyus will never vote for you to be the Governor of Nairobi, never,” said Kaluma.

This comes after Babu hinted that his Kenya Moja faction could join forces with the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, September 4, Babu cited the Bible saying, “The bible says in Ecclesiastes 3 that there is a time and a season for everything. When that time comes, we will unite with the United Opposition.”

He added, “Right now, we still need to prepare ourselves and set up our base properly so that they can also see we are well organized,” said Babu.

The Embakasi East MP also expressed his fear that Odinga could back Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, for re-election come 2027, citing their current relationship developments.

“I am sure that I will never be given an ODM ticket, but I will respect Raila as my political godfather even though all my plans are in God’s hands,” said Babu.

