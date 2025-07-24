Babu Owino Declares 2027 Nairobi Governor Bid — With or Without ODM

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has inflamed Nairobi’s political landscape, boldly declaring his intention to contest the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections, with or without the backing of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“If ODM supports me, well and good. If not, I’ll still be on the ballot. Nairobi needs change and I’m ready to deliver,” said Babu, signaling his readiness to go solo if party politics get in the way of his mission.

Babu, a vocal critic of incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja, ststes that the city is in dire need of new leadership, citing widespread issues such as chaotic transport, soaring insecurity, and rampant corruption within the current administration.

Owino’s confidence stems from past opinion polls, including a 2023 survey by the Centre for African Progress (CAP) which suggested he would secure 42% of the vote against Sakaja’s 23% if elections were held then. However, more recent surveys paint a varied picture.

A July 2025 Politrack Africa survey shows Embakasi North MP James Gakuya leading with 40.2%, with Owino at 35.1% and Sakaja significantly trailing at 7.1%. Despite these shifts, Owino remains a formidable contender, with allies like Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor (Jalang’o) affirming his popularity and influence.

The political climate in Nairobi is further complicated by the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) apparent preference for Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi as their gubernatorial candidate for 2027.

This sets the stage for a potential internal party battle should Owino pursue his ambition independently. Governor Sakaja, who secured his seat in 2022 with 699,392 votes, also faces discontent within his own United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, with some Nairobi lawmakers expressing dissatisfaction with his governance.

Babu, has previously served as the Student Organization of Nairobi University(SONU) chair and is now in his second term in Parliament, is banking on his deep grassroots connections and a campaign built on urban transformation, youth empowerment, and restoring service delivery in the capital.