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Politics

Babu Owino Explains Why Power-Sharing Agreement With Sifuna Collapsed

Vincent Olando

Published

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has revealed details of an earlier power-sharing agreement with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna that collapsed during efforts to establish the Linda Mwananchi political party.

In an interview with K24 TV on Friday, November 13, 2026, Babu said the initial arrangement was for Sifuna to become the movement’s presidential candidate while he would serve as the party leader.

The lawmaker said the agreement had been reached with other members who planned to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and pursue a new political path. However, he claimed the arrangement changed after the group left ODM, with some members pushing for Sifuna to take control of both the party leadership and presidential campaign.

“Initially, we had agreed with Sifuna and other members that the moment we get the party out, Sifuna was to be the presidential candidate and I was to be the party leader, but things changed. I also don’t know how things changed,” Babu stated.

He questioned the argument that a presidential candidate must also lead the party, maintaining that the two positions could be held by different individuals to accommodate their respective political ambitions.

“Some were saying that a presidential candidate cannot fail to be a party leader. But we said that we needed to both of us grow. Both of us had to grow,” he added.

Babu said the original arrangement was intended to protect the political interests of both leaders rather than create competing centres of power. He also argued that retaining the party leadership would have given him some political security if Sifuna eventually became President.

His remarks come weeks after he left the Linda Mwananchi political formation and joined Muungano Party, which was later rebranded as the Mwananchi Party. Sifuna, meanwhile, pursued a separate political vehicle after efforts to register Linda Mwananchi encountered challenges at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Nairobi senator subsequently joined The Equitable Party, which was rebranded as the Linda Mwananchi Movement party on Friday, November 13, following a delegates’ conference.

Despite the fallout, Babu dismissed claims that the two politicians were competing for the same political position, saying their ambitions were different.

“There can’t be competition between Babu and Sifuna. Sifuna is going for president, Babu is going for governor,” he said.

The Embakasi East MP also defended his decision to pursue an independent political path, arguing that political partnerships should be based on clearly defined interests rather than personal trust.

“Politics is not about trust. Politics is about interest. Put the interest on the table. How will wananchi benefit? That is the first interest that is served on the table,” he said.

He maintained that political arrangements should prioritise the interests of Kenyans and ensure that leaders deliver on their promises.

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