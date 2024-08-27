Babu Owino Responds To Museveni After He Called Him Out At State House

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has hit back at Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni after he attacked him at State House on Tuesday.

In a statement via X, Babu compared the current economic situation in Kenya with that of Uganda saying the youth in the two countries require good and visionary leaders who understand them.

The ODM MP vowed to continue to champion proper leadership regardless of the criticism.

“As a young leader in Kenya, having grown up in poverty, I know what it means to lack. If you tell me that you’ve slept hungry, I know what it means to lack food because I’ve been through that. If you tell me that you lack school fees, I will feel you because I know what it is to lack school fees. Because of the challenges that we face in Kenya and Africa, we as leaders are meant to provide solutions.

“As Babu Owino, I stand for a democratic society where a child in Kenya will receive proper medication, and education and will equally get a job. Equally, a child in Uganda should receive the same treatment as a child in Kenya. Because of this, we must offer alternative visions of leadership that will save Africans from the shackles of oppression and the jaws of poverty,” said Babu.

Museveni while attending the official launch of Raila Odinga’s AUC chairperson candidature at State House Nairobi slammed Babu over his support to groups opposing the ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“There are some individuals in Raila’s group who I don’t think know what they are doing. You know I am a consumer of intelligence service. So, I always see intelligence reports. There is a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups,” said Museveni.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has also come out to defend Babu saying Museveni should have used diplomatic channels to air his grievances.

“Kenya is a country ruled by law and if there is any objectionable conduct on the part of Babu, there are diplomatic channels to convey that to Kenyan Authorities and let the law take its cause. But to use a presidential podium to make such grave accusations against a Kenyan is a NO!,” Sifuna remarked.

