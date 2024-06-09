Connect with us

Politics

Babu Owino Sends Warning To Old Politicians

image 750x 64fb13719cb8b

File image of Babu Owino.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has slammed a section of old-guard politicians over disrespecting youthful politicians.

Speaking on Sunday, Babu said young leaders should not be despised because of their age.

The ODM MP told old politicians not to expect respected if they do not reciprocate the same to youthful politicians.

“We respect the old guard who are above us politically. But the old guard must respect us because we were also elected by the people,” said Babu.

The Embakasi East lawmaker noted that youthful politicians are being harassed by the old guard politicians.

“Someone who has three kids and intends to have five is that a child. In Central, Ndindi Nyoro is harassed, here, it is Babu Owino. What do you want us to do,” Babu posed.

He further said they will only respect older politicians if they reciprocate the respect downwards.

“If you bring peace, we will bring peace. If you bring war, we will ask God to punish you,” Babu added.

His remarks comes weeks after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told youthful MP to stop premature campaigns and focus on delivering for the electorate.

Meanwhile President William Ruto has promised to mentor young leaders to become better leaders.

The Head of State was speaking on Sunday during the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference in Nakuru.

“I want to assure young leaders of our commitment to mentor them to become better leaders in the future. However, we should respect one another,” he said.

Also Read: Meet Five Youngest MPs in the Current Parliament 

