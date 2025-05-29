Connect with us

News

Babu Owino Warns Treasury Over Finance Bill Tax Hikes

By

Published

Babu Owino Mp Embakasi East
Babu Owino Mp Embakasi East

KDRTV News – Embakasi East: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has sternly warned the National Treasury against increasing taxes in the upcoming 2025 Finance Bill. Addressing the nation on 29th May 2025 on X, popularly known as Twitter, Babu emphasized that any attempt to raise the cost of goods or services would be met with what he described as “brute force.”

Hon Babu Owino Embakasi East Mp

                                            Hon Babu Owino Embakasi East Mp

“Today I warned Treasury against increasing tax for Kenyans. We shall not allow the government to frustrate Kenyans. We will push them harder to deliver on their promises,” said Babu.

This warning strikes a powerful chord at a time when millions of Kenyans are already buckling under the pressure of rising food prices, soaring fuel costs, and stagnant incomes. Babu’s statement is being seen not just as political rhetoric, but as a rallying cry for the everyday mwananchi – who feels overtaxed and underrepresented.

His remarks have ignited a wave of public support, particularly on social media, where many Kenyans are voicing frustration over what they call unfair and excessive taxation. Owino insists that taxation without tangible development is a betrayal of public trust.

“Kenyans are tired. They’ve had enough of broken promises and empty pockets,” he added, stressing the need for a more compassionate and transparent fiscal policy.

The Finance Bill, which is expected to be tabled soon, has become a lightning rod for national debate. Owino’s passionate stand may force fellow lawmakers to take a harder look at how taxes are levied – and more importantly, whom they serve.

As the conversation gains momentum, pressure mounts on the government to prioritize citizen welfare over bureaucratic revenue targets. With voices like Babu Owino’s growing louder, the message is clear: Kenyans want accountability, not more taxes!

