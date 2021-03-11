Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Battle Lines Drawn as Ruto Takes on Uhuru in Juja Ward

Avatar

By

Published

unnamed 2
Former Juja MP Francis Waititu's widow campaigns

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to face off with his Deputy William Ruto in the Juja Parliamentary by-elections.

The race to replace former Juja MP Francis Waititu, who succumbed to cancer last month, has already narrowed down to Jubilee vs UDA or Uhuru against his deputy.

IEBC has already gazetted May 18, as the date of the elections with political parties given until March 22 to nominate their candidates.

According to reliable sources, Jubilee may settle on Waititu’s widow Susan Njeri who has already hit the ground running for campaigns.

Njeri has an upper hand as she allegedly enjoys support from Kiambu MPs. The nominations will be held on March 29.

DP William Ruto’s UDA Party had given candidates until Monday this week to submit their credentials for the poll. UDA, a new kid on the block, has fielded candidates in all major by-elections since it was launched this year.

UDA is eying several potential candidates among them former CDF Chairman Ken Gachuma and Eunice Wanjiru, a relative of former Ruiru mayor Wilson Mugo.

Ruto will hope to stamp his hustler politics in a region deemed as crucial to his 2022 ambitions.

However, the DP may clash with Jubilee Party mandarins who have threatened to kick him out of the party for advancing a rival political party. If Ruto campaigns for a UDA candidate, it will be the last straw for President Kenyatta, who had threatened him to resign.

Uhuru may personally campaign for Wakapee’s widow. During the MP’s burial last week, the President said they were personal friends.

The race is also a battle between Tanga Tanga MPs in Central Kenya and their pro-handshake colleagues.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai

News

Uproar Over Omar Lali Ksh 250k Monthly Stipend from Tecra Muigai

(KDRTV) – The Late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai sent approximately Ksh 2 million to her boyfriend Omar Lali in a spun of 8 months....

1 day ago
railaoginga railaoginga

Politics

UPDATE: Raila Odinga in High Spirits at Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV) –  ODM leader Raila Odinga is in high spirits at the Nairobi Hospital, his personal doctor has confirmed. KDRTV reported on Tuesday evening...

1 day ago
Workers join protests against Myanmar coup Workers join protests against Myanmar coup

World

Myanmar: NLD Party Official Dies in Detention

NLD party official Zaw Myat Linn died after being detained by security forces 

2 days ago
Libyan government approve the formantion of interim unity government Libyan government approve the formantion of interim unity government

World

Libyan House Approves Unity Interim Government

Libyan parliament has approved the formation of an interim unity government, US, UN congratulates the move

1 day ago