BBI Clears the Way for a Ruto Presidency

“I have seen a storm, there are signs that it will rain. There’s is a storm that will take all the Tanga Tanga people to the ocean,” These are the words of ODM leader Raila Odinga during a political rally in Kibra in August this year. The former Prime Minister is now a butt of all jokes on social media over the Tsunami remarks after the BBI report was made public on Tuesday.

Raila had hoped that the report would propose the expansion of the executive through a referendum to create the position of a powerful Prime Minister. Of course, the Tanga tanga camp had vowed to oppose such changes because Ruto wanted to inherit ‘absolute’ power in 2022.

When Raila accepted to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018, there was a concern from the Ruto camp that the former Prime Minister wanted to access the Presidency through the back door. Raila, having previously worked with Ruto in the 2007 General Elections, was believed to be working behind the scenes to ensure Ruto does not become President.

Raila hoped that the handshake and the BBI proposals would frustrate Ruto. The DP would then start fighting his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta and that would be his political suicide.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, a key Raila ally, has publicly stated that there will be a referendum to re-arrange the government before 2022 and that Ruto would not be on the ballot.

But Raila should have learnt a lesson during this year’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations where both Ruto and President Uhuru refused to be drawn into the BBI politics in Mombasa.

H.E Uhuru gave Hon Raila Co-ownership of the BBI reports but DENIES him political benefits. H.E Uhuru shutout Hon Ruto of the BBI process, but clears his path for 2022. In essence H.E Uhuru says "JUBILEE…kumi tena" pic.twitter.com/ihsDS04y9D — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) November 27, 2019

It is now evident that both Uhuru and Ruto were both playing Baba. Whereas Raila wanted the switch to a parliamentary system with a powerful PM. The BBI has recommended the creation of the position of a Prime Minister who is appointed by the President. The PM will also be a member of parliament and will earn the same salary as a normal MP. This is far from what Raila wanted.

Raila is now between a rock and a hard place on matters 2022. Should he reject the BBi recommendations? Which position will he go for in the coming elections, PM or Presidency? If he goes for the PM post, he will have to work with Ruto.

With the BBI report behind our back, and the fact that there will be no tsunami, Ruto now has a clear path to the presidency.

