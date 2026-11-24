The National Assembly has approved sweeping changes to its leadership positions, parliamentary delegations, and membership of 13 House committees.

The changes, approved by MPs on Tuesday, will see Beatrice Elachi replace Martha Wangari, CBS, as a member of the Chairpersons’ Panel.

The panel is headed by Dr Rachel Nyamai as the First Chairperson, followed by David Ochieng as Second Chairperson, Omboko Milemba as Third Chairperson, Farah Maalim as Fourth Chairperson and Peter Kaluma as Fifth Chairperson.

The Leader of the Majority, Kimani Ichung’wah, congratulated Elachi on her appointment, describing her as an experienced legislator who previously served as Speaker of the Nairobi City County Assembly.

He praised her performance during her tenure, noting that she had demonstrated diligence while leading the assembly through a challenging period.

“Hon. Elachi is a very experienced Member of this House. She is a former Speaker of the largest assembly in the nation, the Nairobi City County Assembly, where she served exceptionally well during a difficult time. She is a very diligent person in her work. I therefore urge the House to support her,” he said.

The House also approved changes to Kenya’s representation at the Pan-African Parliament. Under the new appointments, Mary Wamaua will replace Rahab Mukami Wachira, while Fred Kapondi, CBS, will take over from Joseph Kalasinga Majimbo.

The reshuffle also affects membership in 13 parliamentary committees, with several MPs switching roles.

In the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, Elijah Kururia replaces Gabriel Kagombe.

In the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, Charity Kathambi takes over from Martha Wangari, while Machua Waithaka replaces Elijah Kururia in the Departmental Committee on Education.

George Koimburi has been appointed to the Departmental Committee on Labour, replacing Rahab Mukami.

In the Public Accounts Committee, Mary Wamaua replaces Gabriel Kagombe, while the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee will see Gabriel Kagombe replace Mary Wamaua and Stephen Karani, CBS, take over from Mpuru Aburi.

Other changes include Rahab Mukami replacing George Koimburi in the Committee on Regional Integration, while Martha Wangari takes over from Charity Kathambi in the Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers.

In the Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library, Karemba Muchangi, CBS, replaces Kenga Mupe. Mupe, in turn, takes over from Muchangi in the Public Petitions Committee.

Mpuru Aburi has been appointed to replace Stephen Karani in the Committee on Members’ Services and Facilities.

In the Special Funds Accounts Committee, Lillian Siyoi replaces Majimbo Kalasinga, while Sammy Kamau takes over from Siyoi in the Committee on Implementation.