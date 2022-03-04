Big Win for Hustler Nation as Moses Kuria& 21 Other Parties Are Set to Join Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed that his Chama Cha Mashinani party has started talks with the Kenya Kwanza alliance ahead of the August 9 polls.

In a short post on his official Facebook page, Moses Kuria stated that 21 other parties will also join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which is led by Deputy President William Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

‘’This is to inform Kenyans that Chama Cha Kazi Party and 21 other political parties are in early talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will lead to a very broad-based grand coalition that will deliver the nation to peace and prosperity. Details to follow.’’ Moses Kuria wrote.

The Gatundu South MP has for long maintained that he will never join the Azimio bandwagon, which is allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

While speaking during former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s funeral on Tuesday March 2, Kuria said that he will be on the winning side and he will never join the Azimio coalition.

“Unajua kwa hii uhai mimi ndio ninajiamulia, hakuna siku utanipata kwa Azimio…lakini hata nikikufa, msinipeleke kwa Azimio (In this life, I’m the one to make the decision about my direction, you’ll never see me in Azimio…and even if I die, don’t take me to Azimio).” He said.

The MP who jetted back to the country last month after undergoing treatment in Dubai has also scheduled the Chama Cha Kazi National Delegates Conference on March 15, which is on the same date as that of William Ruto’s UDA party.

However, the UDA NDC will be held at the Kasarani Indoor while that of CCK will be at the Bomas of Kenya.