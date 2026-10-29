Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Big Win for Kalonzo as Tribunal Clears Way for Ukombozi Alliance Registration

Vincent Olando

Published

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has lifted orders blocking the registration of the Ukombozi Alliance, giving Wiper leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka’s opposition coalition a fresh opportunity to complete its rebranding ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the SKM Presidential Secretariat said the tribunal had discharged its earlier orders suspending the registration process, allowing the Registrar of Political Parties to proceed in accordance with the law.

“The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT), sitting today, Thursday, October 29, 2026, has discharged its earlier orders suspending the registration process of The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA),” the statement read.

The case, filed as PPDT/E007/2026, involved Allan Jayuga Akivaga, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya.

The tribunal’s decision removes the immediate legal obstacle that had stalled the proposed name change. However, it does not mean the alliance has been fully registered, as the registrar must still complete the process in line with the Political Parties Act and other applicable laws.

“The Registrar of Political Parties is accordingly at liberty to proceed with and conclude the registration of The Ukombozi Alliance in accordance with the Political Parties Act and all other applicable laws,” the statement added.

The suspension followed interim orders issued on October 13, when the tribunal stopped the registration and gazettement of the proposed name pending a challenge by Akivaga. Tribunal chairperson Innocent Muganda had restrained the registrar and its officers from approving or taking further administrative steps towards registration.

The dispute centred on the reservation of the name on July 20, 2026, amid competing efforts by political groups to secure names incorporating the word “Ukombozi”. The earlier orders halted the process while the challenge was before the tribunal.

Rebranding ahead of 2027 polls

The Ukombozi Alliance is the proposed new identity of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, which is led by Kalonzo. Coalition members agreed to the rebranding on September 21, 2026, as part of preparations for the next general election.

The change was presented as a reorganisation of the existing coalition rather than the formation of an entirely new political grouping.

Kalonzo is the alliance leader, while Martha Karua serves as deputy coalition leader and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as secretary-general. The rebranding is intended to provide a platform for opposition parties to coordinate their activities and build support ahead of the 2027 polls.

The latest ruling allows the registration process to resume, but the alliance must still meet the applicable legal and administrative requirements before registration can be concluded.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

Former IPOA Chair Macharia Njeru Declares 2027 Presidential Bid

Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Macharia Njeru has declared his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Election, joining a growing...

October 5, 2026

Politics

Edwin Sifuna Launches The Equitable Party, Declared Leader and 2027 Presidential Candidate

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has officially launched The Equitable Party (TEP), marking a significant step in his bid for the presidency in the 2027...

October 4, 2026

Politics

Orengo Confirms Plans to Launch His Own Political Party Ahead of 2027

KDRTV News, Siaya County:- Siaya Governor James Orengo has confirmed he will launch his own political party, a move that comes just days after...

October 1, 2026

Politics

Former Embakasi West MP George Theuri Ditches DCP for ODM

Nairobi — Former Embakasi West MP George Theuri has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), leaving the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP)...

September 29, 2026