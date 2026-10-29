Big Win for Kalonzo as Tribunal Clears Way for Ukombozi Alliance Registration

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has lifted orders blocking the registration of the Ukombozi Alliance, giving Wiper leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka’s opposition coalition a fresh opportunity to complete its rebranding ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the SKM Presidential Secretariat said the tribunal had discharged its earlier orders suspending the registration process, allowing the Registrar of Political Parties to proceed in accordance with the law.

“The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT), sitting today, Thursday, October 29, 2026, has discharged its earlier orders suspending the registration process of The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA),” the statement read.

The case, filed as PPDT/E007/2026, involved Allan Jayuga Akivaga, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya.

The tribunal’s decision removes the immediate legal obstacle that had stalled the proposed name change. However, it does not mean the alliance has been fully registered, as the registrar must still complete the process in line with the Political Parties Act and other applicable laws.

“The Registrar of Political Parties is accordingly at liberty to proceed with and conclude the registration of The Ukombozi Alliance in accordance with the Political Parties Act and all other applicable laws,” the statement added.

The suspension followed interim orders issued on October 13, when the tribunal stopped the registration and gazettement of the proposed name pending a challenge by Akivaga. Tribunal chairperson Innocent Muganda had restrained the registrar and its officers from approving or taking further administrative steps towards registration.

The dispute centred on the reservation of the name on July 20, 2026, amid competing efforts by political groups to secure names incorporating the word “Ukombozi”. The earlier orders halted the process while the challenge was before the tribunal.

Rebranding ahead of 2027 polls

The Ukombozi Alliance is the proposed new identity of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, which is led by Kalonzo. Coalition members agreed to the rebranding on September 21, 2026, as part of preparations for the next general election.

The change was presented as a reorganisation of the existing coalition rather than the formation of an entirely new political grouping.

Kalonzo is the alliance leader, while Martha Karua serves as deputy coalition leader and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as secretary-general. The rebranding is intended to provide a platform for opposition parties to coordinate their activities and build support ahead of the 2027 polls.

The latest ruling allows the registration process to resume, but the alliance must still meet the applicable legal and administrative requirements before registration can be concluded.