Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi Exposes Kawira Mwangaza For Nepotism

Kawira Mwangaza
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has recently hit the news headline following the scuffles with her MCAs. Additionally, she had trended after removing a number of MCAs from a WhatsApp group. 

“They are complaining that I removed them from a WhatsApp group. I’m the one who created it. How do you stay in the same group yet you are not on good terms? When you find that the group is not working, you leave. And that is not an offence that you are reported to the EACC,” she said.

Meru Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza joins Kenya Kwanza

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and William Ruto, President of Republic of Kenya

This all started when the MCAs walked out on her inaugural address to the County Assembly.

Currently, the governor is having a case to answer the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on various allegations on nepotism, conflict of interest and irregular recruitment. 

Governor Kawira Mwangaza Reveals Why She Appointed Her Husband to Meru County

Earlier today, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi listed all the family members who were working with the county. 

On Friday, September 30, Mwangaza had appointed Murega Baichu, her husband as the Meru Youth Service’s patron and also the ambassador for the Meru hustlers. Miriam Guantai, her sister is the personal assistant and shadow chief of staff, Tali, her brother as a security, Betty, her cousin as the secretary office of the governor and Hope Kinyua the cousin as designated chief officer in the ministry of cooperatives. 

