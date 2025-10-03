Blow to ODM as Kisa East Candidate Abraham Ayaya Dumps Ticket for DAP-K

Kisa East ward is abuzz with political standoff as Abraham Isaiah Ayaya, initially nominated by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for the upcoming November 27 by-election, has sensationally declined the party’s ticket, opting instead to contest under the banner of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K). The unexpected turn of events has shaken the political order, leaving ODM scrambling for a new candidate just weeks before the polls.

In a statement released on October 2, Ayaya confirmed his decision, revealing that ODM had issued him a nomination certificate on September 1, a move he described as premature and conflicting with his existing political affiliations. “It is regrettable that the nomination certificate was drawn and issued in my name before consultations could reach their logical conclusion,” Ayaya stated, expressing gratitude to ODM for their consideration but emphasizing his prior commitment.

Ayaya clarified that he is a lifelong member of DAP-K, and his name had already been forwarded to the party by the time ODM made its approach. “By the time the Orange Democratic Movement was reaching out to me, my name had already been forwarded to the Democratic Action Party of Kenya where I am duly registered as a life member,” he asserted. He further added, “Subsequently, I hereby respectfully decline the nomination certificate issued to me and dated October 1, 2025, and the same is hereby returned.”

This defection marks a significant setback for ODM, which had only 24 hours prior announced Ayaya as their candidate for the Kisa East ward seat, revoking the earlier nomination of Thomas Oyoolo. Kakamega Governor and ODM County chairperson Fernandes Barasa had personally issued Ayaya a direct ticket on October 1.

Speaking to media outlet after returning the ODM ticket, Ayaya reiterated his stance, stating, “I have been a life member of DAP-K for a while and will vie using the party’s ticket, so ignore rumours that I am an ODM member.” He urged his supporters to remain steadfast and not be intimidated by high-profile ODM officials.

The Kisa East ward seat became vacant following the tragic death of former MCA Stephen Maloba in 2023. Maloba, who was elected on a KANU ticket, was reportedly impaled during a political event in Munjiti Village, an incident confirmed by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula.

This incident is not the first challenge ODM has faced in securing a candidate for Kisa East. Earlier last month, Thomas Omurunga Eshuya, who was initially settled upon by ODM, also refused and returned his ticket, paving the way for Ayaya’s brief nomination. Eshuya, a comedian, affirmed his continued loyalty to ODM despite returning the ticket.

The party is now under pressure to identify yet another candidate to represent them in the upcoming by-election.