Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Blow to Sifuna As Tribunal Issues Ruling On His Ouster

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been dealt a blow after the Political Parties’ Disputes Tribunal dismissed his case challenging his removal as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general.

In a ruling on Thursday, March 26, PPDT ruled that Sifuna should engage the party’s internal mechanisms before the matter can proceed further before the tribunal.

The tribunal also directed that the removal of Sifuna as ODM SG should not be filed with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties pending the hearing and determination of the dispute through the IDRM.

“The complainant and the first respondent shall attempt to resolve the dispute through the first respondent’s IDRM mechanisms. Parties are encouraged to submit to IDRM in good faith,” the ruling read.

The tribunal also said it does not have the jurisidction to preside over the matter before it has been handled by ODM’s IDRM.

“The Tribunal therefore finds that it does not have powers to exempt a dispute from the requirement to attempt IDRM and thus cannot assume jurisdiction to hear and determine this dispute under the provisions of Section 40, Subsection 2 of the Political Parties Act,” the ruling added.

Sifuna had moved to PPDT to challenge his removal as the ODM Secretary General, arguing that the decision was unlawful and violated the party constitution and the Political Parties Act.

Sifuna was removed from the position on Wednesday, February 10 following a National Executive Council meeting chaired by ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

The Nairobi  Senator was replaced by Busia Women’s representative Catherine Omanyo in an acting capacity.

“The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect. Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected,” ODM stated.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Sifuna Reveals Number of Kenyans Who Have Registered on Linda Mwananchi Website

Embattled ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has revealed that the Linda Mwananchi website registered 25,000 members within its first week. In a post...

5 days ago
Oburu Oginga Oburu Oginga

News

ODM Dismisses Notice Endorsing Babu Owino for Secretary General Position

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed a viral notice circulating online claiming the party has endorsed Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino...

March 19, 2026

Politics

Sifuna Rejects Calls to Quit ODM Party

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has turned down calls to quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. Speaking on Wednesday, March 11, Sifuna said he...

March 11, 2026

Politics

Governor Nyong’o Urges ODM to Return to Founding Ideals Amid Party Wrangles

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has called on leaders and members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to return to the party’s founding ideals. In...

March 8, 2026