Boni Khalwale Drops Out of Kakamega Gubernatorial Race in Favour of Cleophas Malala

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has droped his Kakamega gubernatorial ambitions in the August 9 general elections in favour of Cleophas Malala.

Speaking on Wednesday during a press conference attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Khalwale revealed that he will be running for the Kakamega senatorial seat.

“Being a student of Michael Kijana Wamalwa, I now want to announce to the people of my community that when you are a good player, you accept the position that the coach deploys you to.

“Today. I am pleased to announce that I have stepped up so that I focus more on the common agenda that covers our people. I am presenting myself as the candidate for the position of the Senator of the County of Kakamega,” Khalwale stated.

The decision follows a discussion between Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Amani National Congress (ANC) officials on who would be the best Kenya Kwanza gubernatorial candidate in Kakamega county, between Khalwale and current Senator Cleophas Malala.

The two leaders had recently clashed on who is more qualified to be the future Kakamega governor during the Kenya Kwanza rally led by Wetang’ula in Kakamega County’s Shinoyi market.