Boni Khalwale Removed as Senate Majority Whip

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been removed as the Senate Majority Whip.

Senator Khalwale was removed from the position on Tuesday, December 2, following a resolution by the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Bungoma Senator David Wafula Wakoli was elected as Khalwale’s replacement in the position, effective immediately.

The changes in the Senate leadership were announced by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi during a session on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have received and verified a correspondence received from the Senate Majority Leader informing the House that the Majority Party has effected a change in office of the Senate Majority Whip. The new office holder will be Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli,” Kingi said.

Khalwale’s removal comes after he defied the UDA party to campaign for DAP-K’s Seth Panyako in the recent Malava by-election.

However, UDA’s David Ndakwa won the by-election with 21,564 votes, narrowly defeating DAP-K’s Panyako, who secured 20,210 votes.

Earlier, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei of Nandi County publicly called for Khalwale’s removal, citing his involvement in the recently concluded Malava constituency by-elections.

Cherargei accused Khalwale of committing political sins by campaigning for a DAP-K Party candidate in the hotly contested parliamentary race.

“Senator Bonnie Khalwale of Kakamega County must pay for his political sins for challenging his sponsoring UDA Party in the recent Malava constituency by-elections by campaigning against our candidate. His contemptuous remarks against the UDA Party/Kenya Kwanza administration cannot go unpunished.

“We are going to make him an example of not undermining your own political Party and bring back political hygiene under the Political Parties Act. To him we say Tawe & luwere in a subsequent manner,” said Cherargei.

