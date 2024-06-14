Connect with us

Politics

Boost For Raila’s AU Bid As Ruto Secures Support From Algeria

unnamed

Raila and Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson has received a shot in the arm after Algeria agreed to support his candidature.

This is following a meeting on Friday, June 14 between President William Ruto and  Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy.

In a statement, President Ruto said the Algerian President has vowed to rally behind Raila’s candidature.

The Head of State noted that Kenya and Algeria hold a joint position on reforms of the African Union and International Financial Architecture.

“I have held a discussion with President Tebboune Amadjid, Algeria, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy, who has pledged support for Kenya’s Africa Union -Commission chairmanship bid. Kenya and Algeria hold a joint position on reforms of the African Union and International Financial Architecture that seeks to create equity and inclusion,” said Ruto.

Algeria’s support for Kenya is critical as it is key for Raila to consolidate the Northern region which also plays a vital role in determining who will occupy the AUC seat in the next polls.

Raila is seeking to replace Moussa Faki who is serving in his second and last term as the AUC chairman. The Elections for the next chairman will be held in 2025 during an AU Summit.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that Algeria has committed to supporting Kenya’s mission to Haiti financially.

“Kenya is grateful to the government of Algeria for its support for the agricultural sector, especially through the provision of fertilizer. We are also thankful to Algeria for her financial support for the Kenya-led UN security mission for Haiti,” he stated.

