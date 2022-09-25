Bottoms Up! Meet Former Floor Cleaner in charge of First Lady Rachel Ruto’s Communication 

Former KTN News breakfast show anchor Michael Gitonga has been in recent days spotted at State House leaving rumours online that he would be lobbying for a job at state house.

Michael Gitonga has however changed his social media bio revealing that he is the Communication Director in the Office of the First Lady.

According to reports, the media practitioner who has a strong Christian background and doubles up as a pastor has worked with First Lady Rachel Ruto for some time.

His journey to the top has not been easy; he started as a Supermarket cleaner before joining the media industry.

In 2019, he revealed that he had to work as a floor cleaner while taking classes during the day so as to make money and cover for his school fees.

“I was paying my own fees and had to work at night and attend classes during the day. The secret was focusing on what took me there. I washed supermarket floors at night and stacked the shelves. Towards the end, I was a cab driver,” he noted.

Gitonga holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Nottingham University in the United Kingdom. He had initially wanted to study in France but it backe difficult for him to live there due to language barrier.

“I did a course in making and engineering of musical instruments. My interest in engineering was two way; one was pressure from my dad as he desired me to do something ‘sciency’ as he was a scientist. The other was my love for gadgets,”

“I initially went to France, but the language barrier made it difficult for me to study. After three months, I opted to go to the United Kingdom where I enrolled at Nottingham University to study electrical engineering. He revealed.

Mike Gitonga also serves as a preacher at the House of Transformation Ministries, Nairobi Gospel Assembly Church.

