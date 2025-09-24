Boyd Boyd Were Wins ODM Ticket in Kasipul By-Election

Kasipul Constituency is energizing for a high-stakes by-election following the tumultuous Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party primaries, which saw Boyd Were, the 27-year-old son of the late MP Charles Ong’ondo Were, clinch the coveted party ticket. His victory, announced by returning officer Felix Ngala, comes after a fiercely contested nomination process marred by allegations of rigging, violence, and significant delays, painting a vivid picture of the deep-seated political rivalries within the region.

Boyd Were, a Master’s degree student in commerce, secured 18,210 votes, overcoming four other aspirants: Newton Onyango Ogada, Ajo Mbuta (also known as George Otieno), Adel Ottoman, and Daniel Okindo Majiwa. His win has been met with celebrations among his supporters in Kasipul, who view him as the torchbearer for his father’s development agenda. Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, the ODM national chairperson, congratulated Boyd, stating, “I wish to congratulate Boyd Were wholeheartedly for his victory in the ODM party primaries. The people of Kasipul have spoken, and they have chosen a candidate they believe will champion their interests.” She further urged unity, adding, “This is the time for unity. I urge all leaders and supporters to back Boyd fully as we now focus on the greater task of winning the by-election and bringing transformative development to Kasipul”.

However, the path to victory was far from smooth. The primaries, held on September 24, 2025, were plagued by scenes of violence, with vehicles belonging to several aspirants vandalized by alleged goons. Aspirant Newton Ogada voiced strong concerns about the process, telling The Standard Media, “It is 10am and voting has not yet started. The election was supposed to begin at 7am and end at 3pm. We are unsure whether this exercise will be fair. I’ve noticed the polling officers aren’t trained. This is the worst nomination process I’ve ever seen.” Ogada, who had the backing of Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, warned he would not accept mishandled results. Another aspirant, Adel Ottoman, accused the party of a “disorganised and fraudulent nomination,” citing instances of double voting and physical attacks on his vehicles and person.

Despite the chaos, Boyd Were maintained that the election was largely peaceful, urging voters to remain calm. His candidacy had previously received strong backing from the ODM Youth League, whose President, John Ketora, called on the party to prioritize the late MP’s family to ensure continuity in leadership. The Kasipul parliamentary seat became vacant following the tragic assassination of Charles Ong’ondo Were on April 4, 2025, when he was shot dead near City Mortuary.

The upcoming November 27 by-election is expected to be a multi-party affair, with over 10 candidates from other political parties, including Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) and UDA, and independents, set to challenge Boyd Were. The ODM’s struggle to conduct a smooth nomination process, despite its leader Raila Odinga’s reputation as an “enigma” in Kenyan politics, shows the persistent challenges of internal party democracy.