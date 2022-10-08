Connect with us

Breaking News: William Chepkut is Dead

Former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament has passed away. 

According to his family the politician died on Saturday morning. 

The former MP collapsed in his home and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chepkut in 2021 was hospitalized for 2 months after he collapsed in a hotel in Nairobi.

“I fainted and was rushed to the hospital, where I received treatment and was discharged. I took it lightly and returned home before travelling to Uganda to undertake other duties. Around the same time, I suffered two other accidents that totally affected me,” Chepkut revealed.

He served in Parliament between 2017 to 2022.

Chepkut failed to defend his seat in the August 9 General elections after running as an independent candidate.

He had been maintaining a low profile since his exit from parliament.

More details to follow…..

