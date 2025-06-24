Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Cabinet Approves Government-Owned Enterprises Bill 2025

By

Published

GuMtH7DWQAAxAcl

The Cabinet, chaired by President William Ruto, on Tuesday approved the Government-Owned Enterprises Bill, 2025 (GOE Bill, 2025).

In a communique from State House, the bill marks a significant step in reforming the governance and performance of commercial State corporations.

“Cabinet met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, and approved the Government-Owned Enterprises Bill, 2025 (GOE Bill, 2025), marking a significant step in reforming the governance and performance of commercial State corporations in Kenya,” read the statement in part.

The Bill establishes a new category of commercial State corporations, now termed Government Owned Enterprises.

It aims to address longstanding inefficiencies such as the appointment of unqualified individuals to leadership roles by introducing a structured, merit-based selection process overseen by an independent panel.

The board will elect its chairperson from among the independent members. The Bill explicitly prohibits conflicts of interest for both the chairperson and independent directors, promoting professionalism, transparency, and commercial viability.

According to the Cabinet, the reforms are part of a broader national effort to modernise and professionalise State-owned enterprises, improve economic efficiency, and restore public trust in public asset management.

At the same time, the Cabinet endorsed the Affordable Housing Regulations, 2024, to operationalise the Affordable Housing Programme, a key pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

These regulations provide the legal framework for expanding access to decent, affordable housing for Kenyans.

The Cabinet also approved the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to streamline public sector procurement and disposal processes.

The Bill updates the 2015 Act to reflect international best practices and insights gained over nearly a decade of implementation.

Also Read: Cabinet Approves Dualling Of Nairobi Northern Bypass

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021