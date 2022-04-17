Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Cate Waruguru Speaks After Losing UDA Nominations

By

Published

Cate Waruguru

Laikipia Women Representative Cate Waruguru has broken silence after she lost the UDA nominations that was held on Thursday. 

The vocal female politician has thanked her supporters for walking with her, saying that she is grateful for their support.

Waruguru said in a message posted on her Facebook page on Saturday that she will make a more detailed declaration on her next political move after Easter.

Despite losing, she assured her followers that everything is under control.

“Easter is meant t be a symbol of hope, renewal and new life… I want to thank my supporters for their continued support as I assure them that all is well. I will issue a comprehensive statement on my next course of action after the Easter holiday. Happy Easter,” she wrote.

Waruguru was aiming for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat, but incumbent Amin Deddy Mohammed defeated her in the UDA nominations.

Mohammed received 12,743 votes, while Waruguru received 5,595. 

Other political heavyweights who lost in the UDA nominations include former Devolution CS Charles Keter, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, and Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo, among others.

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to meet with UDA winners and losers on Thursday April 21.

Also Read How DP Ruto Has Defeated Raila in Conducting  Party Primaries

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020