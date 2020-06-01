Connect with us

Celebrations as Ruto Arrives at State House for Madaraka Day Celebrations (VIDEO)

3 hours ago

dnwilliamrutore
DP William Ruto Smiling

(KDRTV) – Social Media has been abuzz with activities after a video of Deputy President William Ruto heading to State House for Madaraka Day celebrations was shared on Twitter.

The Star newspaper Editor Oliver Mathenge was the first to share the video of the DP motorcade leaving his official Karen residence for the celebrations.

It had been feared that the DP would miss the event having missed the Labour Day celebrations on May 1. Ruto has also missed recent functions at State House including National Security Council Meetings after falling out with a section of the Jubilee Party leadership.

Deputy President was trending at number one on Twitter after it was confirmed that he was attending the function.

It was actually interesting to see the President and his deputy exchanging notes and sharing a joke together. It reminded their followers of the good old times.

