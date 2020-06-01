Celebrations as Ruto Arrives at State House for Madaraka Day Celebrations (VIDEO)

(KDRTV) – Social Media has been abuzz with activities after a video of Deputy President William Ruto heading to State House for Madaraka Day celebrations was shared on Twitter.

The Star newspaper Editor Oliver Mathenge was the first to share the video of the DP motorcade leaving his official Karen residence for the celebrations.

Deputy President @WilliamsRuto leaving his official residence in Karen for the Madaraka Day celebrations at @StateHouseKenya pic.twitter.com/JoMYVUtIRm — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) June 1, 2020

It had been feared that the DP would miss the event having missed the Labour Day celebrations on May 1. Ruto has also missed recent functions at State House including National Security Council Meetings after falling out with a section of the Jubilee Party leadership.

Deputy President was trending at number one on Twitter after it was confirmed that he was attending the function.

Deputy president Dr. William Samoe Ruto an astute and epitome leader recognized by the INTERNATIONAL GOVERNANCE will address the nation in Statehouse and later on invite Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans are eager to hear the Speech of Dr. Ruto

Ama namna gani?#MadarakaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/exJEOpnlAZ — Chela ❤🇰🇪 (@ChelaShantel999) June 1, 2020

I don't support DP Ruto politically nor buy his political ideologies. But I respect and love him as our Deputy President. Its very unfortunate to start fighting someone family on social media, let's respect someone family. I fully condem those hashtags from idle people. pic.twitter.com/cYijwSAZWK — Gideon Kitheka Jnr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) May 26, 2020

H.E Dr @WilliamsRuto ,the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya will be joining the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta at statehouse for the #MadarakaDay celebrations. Wapi likes za DP pic.twitter.com/R8LRaUzAKH — Sir Vic (@Official_Sirvic) June 1, 2020

It was actually interesting to see the President and his deputy exchanging notes and sharing a joke together. It reminded their followers of the good old times.