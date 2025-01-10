Challenges Facing Moi University Will Soon Be Resolved- Ruto

President William Ruto has announced that the financial and managerial challenges facing Moi University will soon be resolved.

Speaking on Friday when he inaugurated Ngeria Technical Training Institute in Kapseret constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto said he has formed a committee to assess the magnitude of the issues facing the institution and recommend solutions.

“We will put in place an efficient management team and allocate enough resources so that Moi University can thrive like all the other public universities,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto said the government is on track to laying 100, 000 km of fibre optic, which will connect 100,000 public institutions to the internet.

Ruto also encouraged the youth to harness the power of the internet for productive, income-generating activities that will improve their lives rather than misusing it for unlawful acts.

He expressed concern over the emerging trend of some youth using the internet for immoral and criminal activities, such as creating and sharing computer-generated artworks depicting living people in coffins and graves.

“Instead of using the internet to post people in coffins, use it to monetize your talents and create jobs for yourselves,” he said.

The Head of State also faulted leaders who encourage the youth to misuse the internet, saying there was a need for responsible guidance to foster good morals.

“Those encouraging young people to continue this trend of putting people in coffins, let them be careful not to build a generation that will self-destruct,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ruto announced that the government is investing KSh1.8 billion to connect 20,000 households in the county to electricity over the next three years.

This, he explained, is part of the government’s broader commitment to connect 1 million Kenyans to electricity within the next three years.

“This country can only move forward if we are united. That is how we are going to have a nation that all of us will be proud of,” he said.

Ruto noted that in the last two years, the government has made significant strides that have stabilised the country’s economy.

“The dollar had risen to KSh160 against the Kenyan shilling; we have reduced it to KSh128. Inflation rate was at 9.6 per cent; we have reduced it to 2.7 per cent- the lowest in 20 years.”

Also Read: Former CS Rejects President Ruto’s Ambassadorial Job Offer